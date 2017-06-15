South Portland Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

5/27 at 6:28 p.m. Shaun Barry, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

5/28 at 5:52 p.m. Chelsea R. Vincent, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/31 at 6:52 p.m. James M. McCoy, 28, of South Portland, was arrested at Crocketts Corner by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

6/1 at 3:53 p.m. Matthew Crockett, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of possession of marijuana and violating conditions of release.

6/2 at 11:55 a.m. Michele Kimball, 45, of Westbrook, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

5/27 at 5:11 p.m. Chelsea R. Vincent, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Philip Loganecker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/28 at 12:24 a.m. Prosper Kinyomvyi, 41, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/29 at 1:27 p.m. Katherine Crozier, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

5/31 at 12:35 p.m. Kyle J. Dixon, 30, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/31 at 6:43 p.m. Matthew J. Baffa, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of operating without a license.

6/1 at 1:08 p.m. James W. McDonald, 57, of South Portland was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

6/1 at 10:32 p.m. Zoe E. Lambert, 18, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

6/2 at 1:16 p.m. Andrew MacDonald, 35, of Scarborough, was issued a summons by Officer Theodore Sargent on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

6/6 at 2:02 p.m. Accident on Broadway

6/6 at 2:11 p.m. Accident with injuries on Scarborough Street.

6/7 at 2:02 p.m. Removal of person from stalled elevator on Western Avenue.

6/7 at 3:05 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Stanford Street.

6/7 at 3:35 p.m. Bomb scare on Main Street.

6/7 at 6:51 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Spring Point Drive.

6/8 at 5:11 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Sawyer Street.

6/8 at 7:57 p.m. Person in distress on Gorham Road.

6/9 at 6:44 p.m. Person in distress on Sawyer Street.

6/9 at 6:55 p.m. Person in distress on Brickhill Avenue.

6/10 at 4:45 a.m. Alarm system malfunction on John Roberts Road.

6/10 at 10:20 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on John Roberts Road.

6/10 at 5:13 p.m. Accident on Broadway.

6/10 at 6:02 p.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

6/11 at 11:29 a.m. Accident with injuries on Fellows Street.

6/11 at 12:20 p.m. Mulch fire on Cottage Road.

6/11 at 2:07 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Wescott Street.

6/11 at 2:18 p.m. Accident on Cottage Road.

6/11 at 6:06 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Spring Point Drive.

6/11 at 6:19 p.m. Hazardous condition on Madison Street.

6/11 at 5:55 p.m. Person in distress on Soule Street.

6/11 at 5:59 p.m. Water or steam leak on Townhouse Street.

6/11 at 6:54 p.m. Person in distress on Kelley Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from June 6-12.