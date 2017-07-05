South Portland Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

6/16 at 3:42 p.m. Thomas Clark, 63, of North Windham, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/17 at 3:26 p.m. Carlos R. Baez, 22, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon.

6/17 at 8:44 p.m. Maria K. Arnesto, 28, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/18 1:18 a.m. Dean E. Train, 18, was arrested on Strout Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, carrying a concealed weapon, minor possessing liquor and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

6/18 at 8:24 p.m. Jonathan S. Geisinger, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Scott Study on an outstanding warrant.

6/18 at 10:43 p.m. Padriac Dirrane, 44, of Massachusetts, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Scott Study on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/19 at 7:47 a.m. Anthony Alfreds, 20, of Westbrook was arrested on County Way by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/19 at 11 p.m. Herbert Dick, 36, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/20 at 3:16 a.m. Ricky A. MacLean, 54, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/20 at 8:09 p.m. Daniel Golden Dumas, 47, was arrested on Pennsylvania Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating while license is suspended and on an outstanding warrant.

6/21 at 9:59 p.m. Chad Palmer, 23, of Hollis, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/22 at 9:36 a.m. Anthony T. Caraway, 26, of Gorham, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Sgt. Paul Lambert on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

6/22 at 2:57 p.m. Frank Bean, 66, of Scarborough, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/23 at 6:01 p.m. John Maxwell Smith, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer David Stailing on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from June 16-23.

Fire calls

6/27 at 6:57 a.m. Lines down on Stanley Street.

6/28 at 1:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Darling Avenue.

6/28 at 2:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

6/29 at 2:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

6/29 at 5:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/29 at 10:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Ocean Street.

7/2 at 1:09 a.m. Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Cummings Road.

7/2 at 9:12 p.m. Report of explosion on Baird Circle.

7/3 at 1:04 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

7/3 at 4:06 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

7/3 at 7:13 p.m. Report of smoke odor on Linton Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from June 27 to July 3.