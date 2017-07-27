South Portland Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/9 at 1:55 a.m. Jason L. Parkman, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/10 at 11:35 a.m. Elyse Uwera, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Fellows Street by Officer Peter Corbett on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/11 at 1:35 a.m. Qaia Obeid, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/11 at 9:23 a.m. John Shuman, 60, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/13 at 2:18 a.m. John Dinan, 47, of Falmouth, was arrested on Spring Point Drive by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

7/13 at 4:38 a.m. Michael J. Quatrano, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

7/13 at 11:54 p.m. Timothy Hall, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/14 at 7:49 p.m. Brian West, 27, of Raymond, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/8 at 9:13 p.m. Isaiah J. Robichaud, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

7/9 at 4:58 p.m. Cameron Burrows, 23, of South Portland, was issued as summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

7/11 at 12:12 p.m. Tyler J. Moore, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.

7/11 at 12:34 p.m. Suzanne Pangaro, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/11 at 4:55 p.m. Joshua Stockson, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/11 at 11:18 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of illegal possession of marijuana by a minor and possession of tobacco by a minor.

7/11 at 11:18 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of illegal possession of marijuana by a minor, illegal possession of tobacco by a minor and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/12 at 12:59 p.m. Adam Palmer, 18, of South Portland was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocoo Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/12 at 6:44 p.m. Nicholas Ledue, 29, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/13 at 9:32 p.m. Alicia M. Wedgewood, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/18 at 10:19 a.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Main Street.

7/18 at 11:20 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Main Street.

7/18 at 2:24 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Market Street.

7/18 at 7:35 p.m. Person in distress on Adam Street.

7/18 at 10:34 a.m. Unintentional alarm systems transmission on Anthoine Street.

7/19 at 5:07 p.m. Person in distress on Broadway.

7/20 at 8:46 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

7/20 at 9:47 a.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

7/20 at 6:21 p.m. Assist invalid on Broadway.

7/21 at 9:35 a.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Preble Street.

7/21 at 9:56 a.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

7/21 at 11:15 a.m. Cooking fire on Landry Street.

7/21 at 3:22 p.m. Mulch fire on Broadway.

7/21 at 5:09 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

7/21 at 8:56 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Street.

7/22 at 10:27 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Tremont Street.

7/22 at 4:46 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Philbrook Avenue.

7/22 at 10:42 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Maine Mall Road.

7/23 at 2:55 p.m. Accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

7/23 at 5:49 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

7/23 at 11:33 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Gorham Road.

7/24 at 9:31 a.m. Chimney fire on Gorham Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 60 calls from July 18-24.