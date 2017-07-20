South Portland Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/1 at 1:35 a.m. Anthony L. Edwards, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

7/2 at 12:51 a.m. Kristen E. Hodak, 29, of Arundel, was arrested on Cummings Road by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating under the influence causing death of another and leaving the scene of an accident.

7/2 at 10 p.m. Joshua Nowlin, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Baird Circle by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.

Summonses

7/1 at 9:24 p.m. Marybeth Smith, 55, of South Portland was issued a summons on Bay View Avenue by Officer Scott Study on a charge of uncontrolled dog violation.

7/3 at 2:31 p.m. Richard Day, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Jordan Avenue by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/4 at 6:25 p.m. William W. Walbridge, 39, of Westbrook was issued a summons on Surfsite Road by Sgt. Adam Howard on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/6 at 1:24 a.m. Shawna A. Donnay, 35, of Holden, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/6 at 4:28 p.m. Steeven Irakoze, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Scott Study on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violated conditions of release.

7/6 at 6:44 p.m. Nicole D. Gaillard, no address listed, was issued s summons on Gorham Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/7 at 6:32 a.m. Ammar H. Alhashimi, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Skillings Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/7 at 2:09 p.m. Leslie A. Ingraham, 71, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Settler Road by Officer Corey Hamilton on a charge of keeping an unlicensed dog.

7/7 at 6:51 p.m. Kyrie Austin, 20, of South Portland was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle.

7/7 at 8:52 p.m. A 15-year-old female from Saco was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/11 at 8:57 a.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Atlantic Street.

7/11 at 1:17 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler system activation on Wallace Street.

7/11 at 1:36 p.m. Accident with injuries on Evans Street.

7/11 at 8:10 p.m. Person in distress on Soule Street.

7/12 at 11:58 a.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

7/12 at 12:05 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Thompson Street.

7/12 at 2 p.m. Malicious false alarm on Main Street.

7/13 at 1:55 p.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

7/14 at 1:36 a.m. Emergency medical service on Broadway.

7/14 at 11:57 p.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

7/15 at 7:09 a.m. Hazardous condition on Ocean Street.

7/15 at 7:35 a.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Pillsbury Street.

7/16 at 9:46 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Darling Street.

7/16 at 10:51 a.m. Emergency medical service on Pleasant Street.

7/16 at 12:46 p.m. Person in distress on Soule Street.

7/16 at 3:06 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Nutter Road.

7/16 at 7:59 p.m. Emergency medical services on Adam Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from July 11-17.