South Portland Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

6/24 at 12:45 a.m. Jennifer Brown, 24, of Norridgewock, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/24 at 6:50 p.m. Musonda Mukembe, 50, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/25 at 2:31 p.m. Daniel Dumas, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue in Portland by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and violating conditions of release.

6/25 at 7:34 p.m. Garbriel M. Sobczak, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/26 at 4:29 p.m. Deo Ntiyankundiye, 57, of South Portland was arrested on Red Oak Drive by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

6/26 at 6:46 p.m. Christopher Hoy, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Hill Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/27 at 12:42 a.m. A 17-year-old female, of Westbrook, was arrested on Soule Street by Officer Scott Study on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/27 at 3:44 p.m. Dylan J. Messer, 20, of Poland was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/28 at 10:33 p.m. Sinara D. Goodrich, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Wermuth Road by Officer Kevin Sager on an outstanding warrant.

6/29 at 5:32 p.m. Andrew Delcourt, 19, of Buxton, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 8:24 p.m. Larry Rideout, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Clemons Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a change of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/26 at 7:12 p.m. Christopher M. Zahares, 43, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/26 at 9:24 p.m. Arthur M. Dupra, 35, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

6/27 at 11:27 a.m. Gerald L. Wotton, 52 of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/29 at 2:40 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of assault, possession of marijuana and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

6/29 at 2:44 p.m. Ashley Jordan, 19, of Gray was issued a summons on Phibrook Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/29 at 10:08 p.m. Myra E. Gonyer, 49, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ridgeland Avenue by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 4:27 p.m. A 14-year-old male, of Limington, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

6/30 at 10:01 p.m. Idris A. Gumaa, 35, of Westbrook was issued a summons on Rumery Street by Officer Thomas Simonds on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

7/4 at 5:55 p.m. Electrical problem on Drew Street.

7/4 at 6:42 p.m. Alarm call at Bug Light Park.

7/4 at 11:19 p.m. Accident with injuries on Benjamin Pickett Street.

7/5 a t 6:48 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Sawyer Street.

7/5 at 11:29 a.m. Gas leak on Memory Street.

7/5 at 7:19 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Westbrook Street.

7/5 at 9:44 p.m. Malicious false alarm systems call on Westbrook Street.

7/5 at 11:30 p.m. Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Fishermans Drive.

7/6 at 12:33 p.m. Public service call on Broadway.

7/6 at 4:18 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Westbrook Street.

7/7 at 4:02 a.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Main Street.

7/7 at 3:38 p.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

7/7 at 9:25 p.m. Malicious false alarm on Ocean Street.

7/17 at 9:35 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

7/8 at 2:18 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Cottage Road.

7/9 at 1:01 p.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Western Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency services responded to 44 calls between July 4-10.