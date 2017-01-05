South Portland Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

12/17 at 11:04 p.m. Atabak S. Mohabbati, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ryan Le on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.

12/18 at 10:10 p.m. Michael Parker, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of violating probation.

12/19 at 1:57 a.m. Katherine E. Allen, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/20 at 10:28 p.m. Kyle E. Hays, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on outstanding warrants from outside agencies.

12/22 at 6:04 p.m. George J. Cano, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Burnham Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/19 at 10:10 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/20 at 12:32 p.m. Taleisha F. Hale, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Paul Lambert on a charge of operating a defective vehicle.

12/20 at 8:40 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of possession of marijuana and the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

12/20 at 8:40 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of of possession of marijuana.

12/22 at 12 a.m. Israel P. Leon, 50, of South Portland, was issued a summons on MacArthur Circle East by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

12/22 at 12:07 p.m. Christine Arsenault, 45, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

12/22 at 10:31 p.m. Kristen White, 24, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hill Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

12/27 at 12:34 p.m. Power line down on Broadway.

12/28 at 1:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on B Street.

12/28 at 7:50 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Barnstable Road.

12/28 at 11:54 a.m. Gas odor investigation on Gorham Road.

12/29 at 4:15 a.m. Hazardous conditions reported on Ocean Street.

12/29 at 5:42 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

12/29 at 7:31 p.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Westbrook Street.

12/30 at 1:14 a.m. Power line down on Berwick Avenue.

12/30 at 1:56 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Ocean Street.

12/30 at 1:57 a.m. Alarm system malfunction on Market Street.

12/30 at 1:57 a.m. Alarm system malfunction on Pillsbury Street.

12/30 at 2:39 a.m. Power line down on Smith Road.

12/30 at 4:40 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Jefferson Avenue.

12/30 at 7:23 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Preble Street.

12/30 at 3:47 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Ocean Street.

1/1 at 1:06 a.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Highland Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Dec. 27, 2016, to Jan. 2.