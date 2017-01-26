South Portland Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

1/7 at 12:23 a.m. Shelby Miller, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/7 at 1:20 a.m. Fathia Ahmed, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish for operating under the influence.

1/7 at 2:44 p.m. Ryan Nadeau, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/8 at 2:31 a.m. Chad A. Stevens, 40, of Fryeburg, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/9 at at 8:57 p.m. Paul DiBiase, 36, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/11 at 11:02 a.m. Christopher Hoy, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Hill Street by Officer Peter Corbett on violation of a protection order.

1/13 at 1:20 a.m. Martha MacDonald, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ryan Johns on domestic violence assault.

Summonses

1/7 at 8:47 a.m. Trevor Putunoky, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/7 at 2:19 p.m. Jeffrey D. Russell, 32, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Fellows Street by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/7 at 7:11 p.m. Libis Moreno-Hernandez, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Postal Service Way by Officer Erin Curry on a charge of operating without a license.

1/8 at 11:21 a.m. Denver Brown, 52, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/8 at 11:22 p.m. Wael H. Marwad , 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/8 at 11:31 p.m. Natasha Thomes, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

1/10 at 9:55 a.m. A 17-year-old female, 0f South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor.

1/10 at 11:10 a.m. Two 13-year-old males, both of South Portland, was issued summonses on Wescott Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor and possession of marijuana.

1/10 at 2:28 p.m. Rachel Bartlett, 19, of Farmington, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/10 at 2:28 p.m. Rebecca Beatty, 20, of Farmington, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/12 at 8:05 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on a charge of reckless conduct.

1/12 at 9:13 a.m. David A. Morrill, 46, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of operating without a license.

1/12 at 3:34 p.m. Wendell E. Green, 94, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/17 at 5:38 a.m. Alarm system activation on Broadway.

1/18 at 2:57 a.m. Fire call on Cash Street.

1/18 at 8:37 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/18 at 9:08 a.m. Water or steam leak on Osborne Street.

1/18 at 12:16 p.m. Accident on Foden Road.

1/18 at 1:12 p.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

1/19 at midnight. Unintentional smoke detector activation of Gorham Road.

1/19 at 1:33 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

1/20 at 8:21 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/20 at 9:39 a.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Jordan Avenue.

1/20 at 9:52 a.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

1/20 at 4:52 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95.

1/20 at 5:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95.

1/21 at 12:17 p.m. Wire down of Gorham Road.

1/21 at 2:59 p.m. Wire down on Maine Mall Road.

1/21 at 5:02 p.m. Gas leak on Coach Road.

1/22 at 7:08 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/22 at 10:07 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Preble Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 53 calls from Jan. 17-23.