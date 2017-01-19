South Portland Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

12/31 at 1:42 a.m. David Kane, 24, of Falmouth was arrested on Broadway by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on charges of operating under the influence and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

12/31 at 12:53 p.m. David Goodglass, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of violating probation.

1/1 at 2:20 a.m. Nathan Weare, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 9:17 p.m. Evan Brady, 20, of South Portland was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/1 at 9:17 p.m. Darrick I. Wilcox, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/4 at 12:43 a.m. Enderson Delgado-Menjiver, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

1/4 at 11:35 p.m. Ely R. Emmons, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Pennsylvania Avenue by Officer Scott Study on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/4 at 11:27 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Guisto on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/4 at 2:24 p.m. Edwin Jensen, 57, no address listed, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/4 at 7:50 p.m. Elizabeth J. Harmon, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Townhouse Drive by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

1/4 at 9:16 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/5 at 1:10 p.m. Christopher Eng, 39, of Saco, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/5 at 2:06 p.m. Justin P. Mills, 31, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Foden Road by Officer Steven Connors on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/5 at 6:46 p.m. Evan Brady, 20, of South Portland was issued a summons on Foden Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of a illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

1/5 at 7:46 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland was issued a summons on Foden Road by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of criminal threatening, illegal consumption of liquor by a minor and making a false report.

1/6 at 5:16 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

1/10 at 11:31 a.m. Building fire on Dawson Street.

1/11 at 4:40 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Westbrook Road.

1/11 at 10:29 a.m. Power line down on Boothby Street.

1/11 at 4:19 p.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Maine Mall Road.

1/11 at 4:24 p.m. Alarm call on Soule Street.

1/11 at 8:01 p.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Highland Avenue.

1/12 at 8:39 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Maine Mall Road.

1/12 at 2:09 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

1/12 at 2:15 p.m. Alarm call on Preble Street.

1/12 at 3:48 p.m. Alarm Call on Western Avenue.

1/12 at 7:21 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Chestnut Street.

1/12 at 8:54 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Bay View.

1/12 at 8:57 p.m. Alarm call on Garfield Street.

1/14 at 11:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Mussey Road.

1/14 at 11:46 a.m. Water or steam leak on Broadway.

1/14 at 12:31 p.m. Water or steam leak on Thompson Street.

1/15 at 3:23 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Preble Street.

1/5 at 9:31 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Preble Street.

1/15 at 9:44 a.m. Power line down on Broadway.

1/15 at 10:46 a.m. Smoke detector activation at Ship Channel.

1/16 at 1:05 p.m. Alarm call on Adam Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Jan. 10-16.