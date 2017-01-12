South Portland Police Beat: Jan. 13.

Arrests

12/24 at 12:50 a.m. Mohamed Ashkir, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

12/24 at 1:36 a.m. Eisael Santiago, 25, of Auburn, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

12/24 at 2:15 a.m. Katelyn Royer, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/24 at 3:03 p.m. Joshua Miller, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Clinton Street by Officer John Bostwick on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

12/26 at 12:06 a.m. Pierce Sunenblick, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/26 at 2:41 p.m. Lucas P. Shepherd, 18, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/28 at 6:10 p.m. Gabriel M. Sobczak, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Haskell Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on an outstanding local warrant.

12/30 at 3:54 p.m. Zachary Kinnear, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Dyer Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

12/24 at 2 p.m. Barbara Gorman, 54, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on County Way by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of failure to notify of accident and violating conditions of release.

12/26 at 2:28 p.m. Jacob J. Swain, 23, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of possession of marijuana, operating under the influence and failure to inform law enforcement of concealed weapon.

12/27 at 8:31 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating without a license.

12/28 at 12:28 p.m. Madeleine Purcell, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on the Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

12/28 at 8:49 p.m. A 14-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of possession of marijuana.

12/29 at 8:27 a.m. Mercedes McGovern, 23, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/29 at 1:07 p.m. Patrick Nadeau, 25, of Hollis, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

12/30 at 1:12 a.m. Cayce A. Lannon, 29, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

1/6 at 5:23 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Sawyer Street.

1/7 at 9:42 a.m. Alarm call on Benjamin Pickett Drive.

1/8 at 12:37 p.m. Unintentional transmission of alarm on Preble Street.

1/8 at 8 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Landry Circle.

1/8 at 8:05 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Adam Street.

1/9 at 5:24 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Jan. 3-9.