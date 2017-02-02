South Portland Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/14 at 1:43 a.m. Thressa J. Willett, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/14 at 1:44 a.m. Ann P. Russell, 43, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean Street by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/14 at 6:08 p.m. Kaylin Wilcox, 20 of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on charges of terrorizing, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

1/15 at 1:29 a.m. Andrew Therriault, 19, of Cumberland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespass.

1/17 at 3:52 p.m. Kyle J. Schoessow, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating under the influence.

1/20 at 6:21 p.m. Leisa Sampson, 49, of Wiscasset, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/20 at 7:03 p.m. Marie Curtis, 38, of Scarborough, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/14 at 11:24 a.m. David Zeboski, 51 of Cape Elizabeth, received a summons on Myrtle Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro, on charges of violating conditions of release.

1/14 at 7:35 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Rad by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/14 at 7:51 p.m. Sandra Bortz, 55, of West Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/15 at 4:02 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Mechanic Falls, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/17 at 11:54 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland,w as issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/18 at 10:45 a.m. John M. Jensen, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Memory Lane by Officer John Bostwick on charges of violating a protection order.

1/19 at 5:15 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hunnewell Road in Scarborough by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/20 at 4:26 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cumberland Road by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of criminal mischief.

1/20 at 9:43 p.m. Matthew Tenney, 19, of Sunapee, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire Calls

1/24 at 10:15 a.m. Wire down on Deake Street.

1/24 at 1:53 p.m. Vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/24 at 5:15 p.m. Power line down on Berwick Street.

1/24 at 7:52 p.m. Alarm call on Western Avenue.

1/25 at 6:30 p.m. Assist invalid on Main Street.

1/25 at 10:05 p.m. Gas leak on Elderberry Drive.

1/26 at 10:45 a.m. Hazardous materials investigation on Mitchell Road.

1/26 at 12:56 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Maine Mall Road.

1/28 at 8:55 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Nelson Road.

1/28 at 11:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide investigation at School Street.

1/29 at 2:37 a.m. Alarm call on Cash Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Jan.24-30.