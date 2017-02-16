South Portland Police Beat: Feb. 17

Arrests

1/21 at 9:07 a.m. Dana Bartlett, 26, of Lewiston, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/21 at 6:07 p.m. Christopher Hoy, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Hill Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/21 at 9:03 p.m. Robert Clark, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Coach Road by Officer Ryan Le on charges of operating under the influence and failing to stop for an officer.

1/22 at 12:56 a.m. Corey L. Mitchell, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

1/22 at 3:50 a.m. Darren Durand, 43, a transient, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/23 at 1:39 a.m. Jace M. Murphy, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating without a license and operating without a license.

1/23 at 6:40 p.m. Robert Ochan, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Study on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/24 at 1:15 a.m. Barre Hersi, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/24 at 1:03 p.m. Edward Suckiel, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Benjamin Macisso on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/26 at 10:30 a.m. Carlos Baez, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/26 at 3:44 p.m. Kristen McLeod, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Kevin Sager on an outstanding local warrant.

1/27 at 9:33 a.m. Kayla Ross, 25, of Portland was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Kevin Webster, on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/27 at 1:57 p.m. Joshua Miller, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Staling on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

1/27 at 10:47 p.m. Kyle Mains, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Adams Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

1/23 at 6:15 p.m. Benjamin R. Margel. 23, of South Portland, was issued a summon on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to and arrest or detention.

1/23 at 6:39 p.m. Eric R. Matheson, 74, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Beverly Terrace by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of failure to notify of an accident.

1/24 at 10:26 p.m. A 17-year-old-male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

1/24 at 10:26 p.m. A 17-year-old-male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia and minor transporting liquor.

1/27 at 10:28 a.m. Joseph P. Robinson, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/27 at 11:26 a.m. Zoe A. Dexter, 43, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Wescott Road by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/27 at 1:19 p.m. Lindsey Foster, 22, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Webster on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

2/7 at 9:32 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

2/7 at 9:57 p.m. Vehicle fire on Whispering Pines Drive.

2/8 at 11:32 a.m. Fire call on Eliot Street.

2/8 at 2:44 p.m. Fire call on Osprey Circle.

2/8 at 3:00 p.m. Fire call on Brickhill Avenue.

2/10 at 9:49 a.m. Unintentional alarm call on Broadway.

2/10 at 2:11 p.m. Accident with injuries on Main Street.

2/10 at 2:12 p.m. Electrical equipment investigation on Breakwater Drive.

2/10 at 3:28 p.m. Water or steam leak on Plymouth Road.

2/11 at 2:30 a.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Preble Street.

2/13 at 6:04 p.m. Fire call on Lawn Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Feb. 7-13.