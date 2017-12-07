South Portland Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

11/18 at 1:02 a.m. Robert M. Carson, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of operating without a license and theft by unauthorized taking.

11/18 at 5:30 p.m. Destany Knights, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/18 at 9:37 p.m. Terry Tucker, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of criminal mischief, assault, terrorizing, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft by unauthorized taking, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, reckless conduct and making a threatening display with a weapon.

11/20 at 8:58 p.m. Antonio Henriques, 19, of Portland, was arrested on West Wainwright Circle by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of disorderly conduct and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

11/20 at 10:13 p.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 56, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

11/22 at 1:43 a.m. Gresford E. McFarquhar, 61, of South Portland, was arrested on Hinckley Drive by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

11/24 at 7:05 p.m. Kayla Richardson, 30, of Westbrook, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/20 at 1:23 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of assault.

11/20 at 3:25 p.m. Carter B. Nichols, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

11/21 at 4:27 p.m. Amelia Bertaska, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of possession of a false ID.

11/22 at 9:13 a.m. Curtis Coleman, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

11/28 at 6:10 a.m. False alarm on Thornton Avenue.

11/28 at 7:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Pillsbury Street.

11/28 at 4:56 p.m. False alarm on Thornton Avenue.

11/30 at 5:45 p.m. Wire down on Richards Street.

11/30 at 6:09 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/1 at 1:38 p.m. False alarm on Spring Point Drive.

12/1 at 4:39 p.m. Accident with injuries on Route 703.

12/1 at 9 p.m. Wire down on Richards Street.

12/3 at 12:42 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

12/3 at 6:53 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

12/3 at 10:50 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/3 at 1:44 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Maine Mall Road.

12/3 at 2:52 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Broadway.

12/4 at 10:37 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/4 at 4:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pierce Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4