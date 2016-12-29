South Portland Police Beat: Dec. 30

Arrests

12/9 at 1:31 a.m. Eric Tan, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime and a probation hold.

12/10 at 2:17 a.m. Clayton M. Gallagher, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/10 at 5:06 p.m. Dorina Sirois, 20, of Saco, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/11 at 2:44 a.m. Amory Houghton, 25, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/12 at 3:38 a.m. Timothy Brackett, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Scott Study on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

12/12 at 5:16 p.m. Travis Seese, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/12 at 8:26 p.m. Maggie Brown, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Richard Mearn on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

12/12 at 8:36 p.m. David M. Lovallo, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of criminal threatening.

12/13 at 11:15 a.m. Brian E. Page, 43, of Scarborough, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 12:40 p.m. Evan T. Stoddard, 19, of Windham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 12:51 p.m. John D. Engle, 41, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 1:07 p.m. Jimmy V. Nguyen, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 1:18 p.m. Kevin Flock, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of violating a protection order.

12/13 at 1:43 p.m. Gerald A. Cass, 60, of Poland, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 2:49 p.m. Russell Abbott, 54, of Gonic, New Hampshire, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 3:04 p.m. Robert C. Owens, 49, of Falmouth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on charges of engaging a prostitute and violating conditions of release.

12/13 at 3:18 p.m. Roger D. Poulin, 60, of Winslow, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

12/13 at 4:37 p.m. Jeremy J. Wyman, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Gerry Avenue by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

12/13 at 4:51 p.m. Zane T. Wyman, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Gerry Avenue by Officer Jeff Warren on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/14 at 3:34 a.m. Robert Moreau, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Strout Street by Officer Thomas Simonds on a charge of making a false public alarm.

12/14 at 8:53 p.m. Joshua T. MacDonald, 25, of Pelham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Summonses

12/10 at 9:39 p.m. Bosco Odong, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of assault.

12/11 at 2:20 a.m. Kevin P. Pyne, 23, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Scott Study on a charge of possession of marijuana.

12/12 at 4:48 p.m. Ryan Fogg, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

12/13 at 8:07 a.m. Jeffrey Hamm, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

12/14 at 6:02 p.m. Brianna M. McPhail, 26, of Windham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/15 at 2:05 p.m. Anastasia Hawes-Watson, 22, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

12/20 at 5:14 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on D Street.

12/20 at 5:34 p.m. Gas leak on Highland Avenue.

12/22 at 7:04 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

12/25 at 10:21 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Breakwater Drive.

12/25 at 11:08 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Main Street.

12/25 at 12:40 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Breakwater Drive.

12/25 at 3:26 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on McLean Road.

12/26 at 1:13 a.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Highland Avenue.

12/26 at 12:49 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Preble Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from Dec. 20-26.