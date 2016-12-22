South Portland Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

South Portland Police arrest logs were not available at The Forecaster deadline.

Fire calls

12/13 at 8:54 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Western Avenue.

12/13 at 11:47 a.m. Alarm system activation on Highland Avenue.

12/13 at 8:37 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pleasant Road.

12/15 at 4:03 p.m. Unintentional transmission of alarm on John Roberts Road.

12/15 at 6:09 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Sawyer Street.

12/15 at 11:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Columbus Way.

12/16 at 11:35 a.m. Water or steam leak on Broadway.

12/16 at 6:02 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/16 at 6:20 p.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Maine Mall Road.

12/17 at 11:53 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Wilson Road.

12/17 at 12:11 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Fort Road.

12/17 at 1:06 p.m. Alarm system activation on Anchorage Road.

12/19 at 9:34 a.m. Combustible liquid spill on Main Street.

12/19 at 6:45 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Scarborough Way.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from Dec. 13-19.