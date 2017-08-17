South Portland Police Beat: August 18

Arrests

7/29 at 12:19 p.m. Michael Cannan, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 1:19 a.m. Christopher Zak, 24, of Camden, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/31 at 2 a.m. Keith R. McIsaac, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Plymouth Road by Officer Kevin Gerrish on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 1:08 p.m. Janine Leighton, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on an outstanding warrant.

8/2 at 12:06 a.m. Laurence R. Grondin, 42, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/2 at 7:51 p.m. Lexie L. Miller, 19, of Dedham, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/3 at 7:51 p.m. James L. Fraser, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/4 at 4:12 p.m. John E. McDonald, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/4 at 4:12 p.m. Lucia DiPietro Green, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/4 at 6:32 p.m. Matthew Whitten, 43, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Summonses

7/29 at 12:45 p.m. Cedick L. Nkuenias, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 8:12 p.m. Rosa A. Jimbi, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Weymouth Street, Portland by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

8/1 at 8:45 p.m. Gavin Spidle, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of a purchasing liquor by a minor.

8/2 at 2:39 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Jacob LaChance on a charge of using drug paraphernalia.

8/2 at 8:46 p.m. A 14-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/3 at 6:23 p.m. Shawnna M. Moran, 38, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy.

8/3 at 8:43 p.m. Kathryn Smith, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of operating under the influence.

8/4 at 9:48 a.m. Christopher Kalil, 45, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of assault.

8/4 at 5:43 p.m. Kyle Wursthorne, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/4 at 8:32 p.m. A 10-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/4 at 8:32 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/4 at 8:32 p.m. A 11-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/4 at 8:32 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/4 at 8:32 p.m. A 14-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

8/9 at 10:43 a.m. Malicious false alarm at Central Station.

8/9 at 12:25 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Hamilton Street.

8/9 at 8:43 p.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Elderberry Drive.

8/10 at 5:47 a.m. Emergency medical service on Anthoine Street.

8/11 at 3:10 a.m. False alarm call on Preble Street.

8/11 at 7:54 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

8/11 at 11:04 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

8/11 at 4:27 p.m. Fire call on Maine Mall Road.

8/11 at 5:59 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Mall Road.

8/11 at 7:18 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

8/12 at 1:40 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Soule Street.

8/13 at 9:44 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Mechanic Street.

8/13 at 2:48 p.m. Emergency medical service on Powers Road.

8/14 at 12:22 p.m. Gas leak on Jefferson Street.

8/14 at 12:25 p.m. Emergency medical service on Ocean Street.

8/14 at 3:35 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Aug. 8 – 14.