South Portland Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/15 at 4:51 p.m. Thomas Guth, 49, of West Bath, was arrested on Thornton Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/16 at 1:07 a.m. Bridget M. Arey, 26, of Gorham was arrested on James Baka Drive by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/16 at 8:11 a.m. Ibrahim H. Mohamed, 23, of Portland was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle, misusing a license and aggravated forgery.

7/17 at 1:32 a.m. Michael P. Robichaud, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/18 at 9:45 a.m. Tressa L. Sprague, 38, of Steep Falls, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Philip Longanecker on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/18 at 5:07 p.m. Marc Blanco, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on School Street by Officer Ryan Le on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/19 at 6:56 p.m. Isaiah Mokeme, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/19 at 11:51 p.m. Kraig Pereira, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/20 at 11:32 a.m. Tiffany L. Grapes, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on an outstanding warrant from another agency and and a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/15 at 12:14 a.m. Parley E. Hannan, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Bramhall Street in Portland by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/15 at 7:50 a.m. Addie L. Bayreuther, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on State Street in Portland by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of operating without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

7/19 at 12 p.m. Devon A. Grant, 22, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/20 at 1 p.m. Toria Daniels, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of assault.

7/21 at 9:03 p.m. Leisa M. Bauman, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

7/21 at 9:03 p.m. Lucy-Ann R. Wetzel, 20, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

7/25 at 12:06 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Main Street.

7/25 at 5:49 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Whitworth Drive.

7/25 at 8:01 p.m. Vehicle fire on Clarks Pond Parkway.

7/26 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm system activation on Westbrook Street.

7/27 at 7:49 a.m. Outside fire on Front Street.

7/27 at 10:38 a.m. Unintentional transmission of alarm on Preble Street.

7/27 at 1:05 p.m. Accident on Maine Mall Road.

7/27 at 8:24 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Broadway.

7/27 at 8:44 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Adams Street.

7/27 at 11:53 p.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Gary L. Maietta Parkway.

7/28 at 10:58 p.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 95.

7/28 at 11:41 a.m. Gas leak on Carver Street.

7/28 at 3:04 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Western Avenue.

7/29 at 4:44 a.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Deake Street.

7/29 at 5:57 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Broadway.

7/29 at 11:29 a.m. Unintentional alarm activation on Campus Center.

7/29 at 3:07 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Chestnut Street.

7/29 at 4:15 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Charlotte Street.

7/30 at 1:02 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Lowell Street.

7/30 at 7:27 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Cliff Street.

7/30 at 7:40 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

7/30 at 9:39 p.m. Outside rubbish fire on Plymouth road.

7/30 at 9:56 p.m. Mulch fire on Brickhill Avenue.

7/31 at 12:54 a.m. Mulch fire on Brickhill Avenue.

7/31 at 6:50 p.m. Hazardous condition on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from July 25-31.