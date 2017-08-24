South Portland Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/5 at 12:53 a.m. Gary Utgard, 52, of Shapleigh, was arrested on I-295 by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of operating under the influence and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

8/5 at 2:31 a.m. Brian West, 27, of Raymond, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

8/5 at 9:38 p.m. Jeffrey Walsh, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/6 at 5:25 p.m. Stephen P. Nelson, 66, of South Portland, was arrested on Thompson Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on an outstanding warrant.

8/6 at 11:03 p.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/7 at 9:30 a.m. Kyle Hays, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on an outstanding warrant.

8/8 at 8:15 p.m. Joseph Wynot, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Ryan Le on an outstanding warrant.

8/8 at 10:31 p.m. Justin Moore, 30, of Wiscasset, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

8/10 at 7:26 a.m. Charles Brant, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and an outstanding warrant.

8/11 at 11:38 p.m. Jeanine Crangle, 45, of Freeport, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/5 at 4:09 p.m. Ismael M. Solo, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of assault.

8/6 at 9:14 a.m. Kayle Day, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/6 at 1:21 a.m. A 14-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of a minor possessing marijuana.

8/7 at 12:04 a.m. Jason A. McLeod, 34, of Holbrook, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating without a license.

8/8 at 2:26 p.m. Jonathan Lynch, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/9 at 4:19 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on New York Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of burglary.

8/9 at 4:19 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of New Brunswick, Canada, was issued a summons on New York Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

8/9 at 6:57 p.m. Ryan Egeland, 29, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/10 at 4:12 p.m. Nathan L. McPherson, 40, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Madison Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

8/11 at 12:55 p.m. Chandler White, 40, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

8/15 at 6:22 p.m. HazMat release investigation on Gerry Street.

8/15 at 1:21 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Soule Street.

8/17 at 10:27 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

8/17 at 11:19 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Fickett Street.

8/17 at 3:42 p.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Burnham Street.

8/18 at 8:55 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Fort Road.

8/18 at 2:01 p.m. Alarm system activation due to malfunction on Waterman Drive.

8/18 at 2:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

8/18 at 5:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

8/19 at 6:58 p.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Calais Street.

8/19 at 3:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

8/19 at 5:48 p.m. Authorized controlled burn on Jordan Street.

8/20 at 8:23 p.m. Fire call on Cumberland Road.

8/20 at 10:40 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Waterman Drive.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 58 calls from Aug. 15-21.