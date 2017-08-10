South Portland Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

7/22 at 3:26 p.m. Eric J. Becker, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Peter Corbett on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

7/23 at 12:18 a.m. Peter Rivera, 49, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating without a license.

7/23 at 1:56 a.m. Kenneth A. Curlew , 22, of Scarborough, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/24 at 6:11 p.m. Robert Gresik, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/25 at 4:37 p.m. Sanedy Thach, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/26 at 12:17 a.m. Amber Card, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 4:47 p.m. Erik A. James, 30, of Wiscasset, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/28 at 1:26 a.m. Gerardo Mendoza-Anaya, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on the Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, operating with a suspended or revoked license, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/23 at 6:11 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/25 at 10:25 a.m. Ruby P. Mehrer, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Todd Bernard on a charge of operating without a license.

7/25 at 2 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking

7/26 at 6:36 pm. Zachery Kinnear, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/26 at 11:35 p.m. Marla P. Palau, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of false public alarm or report.

7/28 at 4:16 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Scott Study on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/28 at 4:16 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Scott Study on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

8/1 at 1:55 a.m. Fire on Wild Rose Avenue.

8/1 at 6:27 a.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

8/1 at 7:07 a.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

8/1 at 1:42 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Spring Point Drive.

8/1 at 3:07 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on High Street.

8/1 at 4:21 p.m. Gas leak at Clacton Street.

8/2 at 8:02 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

8/2 at 11:16 a.m. Accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

8/3 at 2:17 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Street.

8/3 at 6:28 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

8/3 at 7:27 p.m. Accident on Broadway.

8/4 at 8:19 a.m. Accident on Cottage Road.

8/4 at 4:07 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Pine Street.

8/4 at 6:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Street.

8/5 at 6:46 a.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

8/5 at 8:13 a.m. Fire call on Lombard Street.

8/5 at 7:44 p.m. Chemical spill or leak on Willard Street.

8/5 at 8:19 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on C Street.

8/5 at 8:37 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

8/6 at 10:40 a.m. Fire call on Main Street.

8/6 at 4:38 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

8/7 at 10:54 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Evans Street.

8/7 at 3:16 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Kingston Street.

8/7 at 4:19 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Main Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from Aug. 1-7.