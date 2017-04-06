South Portland Police Beat: April 7

Arrests

3/18 at 2:09 a.m. Quinton Hanna, 19, of Freeport, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Caleb Gray on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/19 at 12:17 a.m. Jesse D. Gifford, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/19 at 3:23 p.m. Michael Martey, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/20 at 6:26 p.m. Zachary Kinnear, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Thompson Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

3/22 at 6:20 p.m. Tori Gifford, 39, of St. Albans, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief, and violating conditions of release.

3/23 at 6:07 p.m. Matthew R. Davis, 29, of Gorham, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Ryan Le on charges of failure to report an accident, failure to stop for a police officer and violating conditions of release.

3/24 at 1:14 a.m. Shauna M. Carlson, 22, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish, on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/24 at 11:50 a.m. Daniel J. Cabral, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/18 at 1:12 a.m. Victor-Augustin D. Stewart, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of driving to endanger.

3/18 at 2:34 a.m. Evan M. Brady, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/18 at 3:41 a.m. Michael P. Jensen , 49, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Green Needle Drive in Scarborough by Sgt. Kevin Gerrish on a charge of harassment by telephone.

3/18 at 6:02 p.m. Aimee Hahne, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

3/19 at 1:38 p.m. Wendell Bourguignon, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/20 at 4:43 p.m. Melissa Ciaramitaro, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/20 at 10:05 p.m. Isaiah S. Dawe, 26, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/22 at 11:03 a.m. Robert Porter, 52, of Augusta, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

3/22 at 2:30 p.m. Justin Fortin, 21, of Greene, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro, on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/22 at 4:37 p.m. Michael J. Belanger, 35, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/23 at 4:46 p.m. Keith R. McIsaac, 36, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Philip Loganecker on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

Fire Calls

3/21 at 11:23 a.m. Accident with injuries on Interstate -295.

3/21 at 7:00 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Widing Street.

3/22 at 4:49 a.m. Vehicle fire on Filmike Way.

3/22 at 11:27 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Western Avenue.

3/23 at 4:51 p.m. Unintentional detector activation on Maine Mall Road.

3/23 at 5:06 p.m. Accident on Gorham Road.

3/23 at 6:15 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Ocean Street.

3/23 at 11:09 p.m. Alarm system malfunction on Ocean Street.

3/24 at 12:19 a.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Western Avenue.

3/24 at 4:43 a.m. Person in distress on Soule Street.

3/24 at 7:58 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Cottage Road.

3/24 at 6:37 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Street.

3/25 at 4:25 p.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Wallace Street.

3/27 at 1:05 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Gannett Drive.

3/27 at 8:09 p.m. Flammable liquid spill on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from March 21-27.