South Portland Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

4/8 at 12:13 p.m. Devon Bertrand, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Benjamin Macisso on charges of robbery, assault and violating conditions of release.

4/8 at 5:43 p.m. Christopher M. Ross, 29, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

4/8 at 8:53 p.m. Stephen Gonyer, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on Ridgeland Avenue by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/9 at 4:03 p.m. Frank Mensah, 51, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and possession or transfer of theft devices.

4/9 at 5:03 p.m. Robert Sawyer, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and violating conditions of release, and an outstanding local warrant.

4/9 at 10:57 p.m. Kyle Hanlin, 24, of Arundel, was arrested on Brigham Street by Officer Ryan John on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/10 at 12:45 p.m. Amanual K. Halefom, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Barberry Creek Road by Officer John Bostwick on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, robbery, elevated aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/10 at 12:45 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Portland, was arrested on Barberry Creek Road by Officer John Bostwick on charges of robbery, elevated aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/10 at 6:36 p.m. Anthony Russo, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Scott Study on an outstanding local warrant.

4/12 at 1:52 a.m. Morgan Mosher, 60, of Scarborough, was arrested on Route 701 in Scarborough by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/12 at 3:51 p.m. Colin Murphy, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/13 at 4:31 p.m. Alicia M. Janelle, 27, of Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

4/13 at 8:56 p.m. James Masciovecchio, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/13 at 9:04 p.m. Melissa G. Tucci, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Sager on an outstanding local warrant.

4/13 at 10:09 p.m. Melissa G. Tucci, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Jeff Warren on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and violating conditions of release.

4/13 at 10:35 p.m. Jake Germano, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Brigham Street by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

4/14 at 4:53 p.m. Daryl W. Terry, 18, of East Baldwin, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of criminal trespass, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/10 at 10:45 a.m. Matthew M. Tinkham-Roy, 18, of Westbrook was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer John Bostwick on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/10 at 10:57 a.m. Rowland Cole, 24, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/11 at 1:18 a.m. A 16-year-old female, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

4/11 at 1:18 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on charges of operating without a license and a illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

4/11 at 3:06 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Parrott Street.

4/11 at 5:39 p.m. Outside grill or propane tank fire on Harriet Street.

4/12 at 8:15 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Mussey Street.

4/12 at 4:03 p.m. Person in distress on Adam Street.

4/13 at 9:04 a.m. Accident with injuries on Forest Street.

4/13 at 5:57 p.m. Accident with injuries on Forest Street.

4/14 at 8:44 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Landry Street.

4/15 at 1:55 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Forest Street.

4/15 at 11:46 p.m. Unintentional sprinkler activation on Southborough Road.

4/17 at 12:28 a.m. Accident with injuries on Broadway.

4/17 at 5:36 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from April 11-17.