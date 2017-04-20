South Portland Police Beat: April 21

Arrests

4/1 at 4:49 p.m. Damien J. Watts, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on an outstanding local warrant.

4/1 at 10:51 p.m. Callum G. Hebert, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

4/3 at 4:32 p.m. Luke Bastille, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/3 at 9:27 p.m. Matthew Crockett, 18, of South Portland was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and aggravated misstatement of facts.

4/5 at 8:59 p.m. Devon Pease, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/7 at 2:14 p.m. Isiah Mokeme, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence assault.

4/7 at 5:03 p.m. Matthew Cressey, 35, of Saco was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

4/3 at 10:35 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

4/3 at 6:08 p.m. Kristen R. White, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

4/6 at 10:57 a.m. Sean B. Steinhagen, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Philip Loganecker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/6 at 1:48 a.m. A 17-year-old-male, of Fredericton, New Brunswick, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/7 at 3:00 a.m. A 17-year-old-male, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/7 at 12:48 p.m.Cheryl Courtemanche, 54, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

Fire calls

4/4 at 12:16 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Pearl Street.

4/4 at 1:25 p.m. Accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

4/4 at 2:27 p.m. Animal rescue on Spurwink Avenue.

4/4 at 4:10 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Berwick Street.

4/4 at 8:39 p.m. Fire on Gorham Road.

4/6 at 9:09 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Darling Street.

4/6 at 9:57 p.m. Water evacuation on George Street.

4/7 at 2:16 p.m. Malicious false alarm at central station.

4/7 at 2:49 p.m. Water problem on Bellevue street.

4/9 at 1:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Landry Circle.

4/9 at 2:31 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Gerry Street.

4/9 at 7:59 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

4/10 at 5:01 p.m. Telephone or cable line down on Huntress Street.

4/10 at 6:52 p.m. Lock-out on Southborough Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from April 4-10.