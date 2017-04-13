South Portland Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

3/27 at 6:55 p.m. Stephen Yerxa, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/27 at 11:56 p.m. Mariah Higgins, 19, of Windham, was arrested on Surfsite Road by Officer Chris Schofield on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/28 at 5:48 p.m. Domenic T. Beraldi, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Study on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, being a fugitive from justice and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/29 at 12:51 a.m. Eric Rand, 33, of Scarborough was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of operating under the influence and for violation of probation.

3/29 at 10:33 a.m. Andrew Prior, 28 of South Portland, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

3/29 at 2:45 p.m. Abdelmajid Chahri, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/29 at 4:32 p.m. Edward Suckeil, 51, of Bangor, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on charges of assault and terrorizing.

3/29 at 5:07 p.m. Kevin Green, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Willard Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of aggravated assault.

3/30 at 2:06 a.m. Daryl W. Terry, 18, East Baldwin, was arrested on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Jacob LaChance on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/30 at 2:42 p.m. Nicholas F. Blanchard, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

3/30 at 9:43 a.m. Catherine A. Okeny, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Jetport Boulevard by Officer Theodore Sargent on a charge of assault.

3/31 at 1:27 a.m. Paul M. Doughty, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Strout Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/31 at 5:14 a.m. Kevin Mwangi, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of sale or use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

3/31 at 10:09 a.m. Mark J. McCormick, 59, of Falmouth, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/25 at 1:11 a.m. Mary MacMillan, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of leaving scene of a motor vehicle accident.

3/25 at 1:11 a.m. Gregory Knight, 27, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of failure to report an accident.

3/25 at 3:07 a.m. Matthew T. Crockett, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elderberry Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor and violating conditions of release.

3/25 at 3:07 a.m. Patrick Graff, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elderberry Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/25 at 3:07 a.m. Three 17-year-old males, all of South Portland, were issued summonses on Elderberry Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of possession of liquor by a minor.

3/25 at 3:07 a.m. Two 17-year-old females, of South Portland, were issued summonses on Elderberry Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/25 at 3:07 a.m. Four 16-year-old males, of South Portland, were issued summonses on Elderberry Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/25 at 5:31 p.m. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Epson, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/26 at 5:42 p.m. Trista Burchill, 33, of South Portland was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/27 at 4:19 p.m. Isaiah Lambert, 23, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Ryan Johns on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/27 at 6:09 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Evans Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of a illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

3/27 at 6:09 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Evans Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of possession of marijuana.

3/28 at 11:31 a.m. Silas F. Coffin, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

3/29 at 7:51 a.m. Kyle Leslie, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro, on a charge of operating with an expired registration.

3/29 at 4:03 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge theft by unauthorized taking.

3/29 at 4:03 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

3/31 at 10:09 a.m. Devan Arnold, 25, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/28 at 3:01 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/28 at 8:06 a.m. Accident on Interstate 95.

3/28 at 2:04 p.m. Stalled elevator on Brickhill Avenue.

3/28 at 7:31 p.m. Accident with injuries on Stanley Street.

3/29 at 3:05 p.m. Outdoor rubbish fire on Gorham Road.

3/29 at 3:45 p.m. Accident on Highland Avenue.

3/29 at 6:30 p.m. Accident with injuries on Cottage Road.

3/30 at 12:53 p.m. Accident on Westbrook Street.

3/30 at 1:52 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Highland Avenue.

3/31 at 10:48 a.m. Hazardous materials release investigation on Broadway.

3/31 at 1:59 a.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Mussey Road.

3/31 at 9:30 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Wescott Road.

3/31 at 11:11 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Maine Mall Road.

4/1 at 2:46 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Lubec Street.

4/1 at 5:32 a.m. Power line down on Pine Street.

4/1 at 6:39 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Westbrook Street.

4/1 at 7:22 a.m. Service call on High Street.

4/1 at 7:42 a.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Main Street.

4/1 at 8:24 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Holden Street.

4/1 at 11:20 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Mussey Road.

4/1 at 11:49 a.m. Emergency medical service on Carignan Street.

4/1 at 12:42 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Deake Street.

4/1 at 3:43 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on Ocean Street.

4/2 at 10:54 a.m. Accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

4/2 at 5:57 p.m. Unintentional smoke detector activation on on Ocean Street.

4/3 at 3:35 a.m. Outside fire on Interstate 295.

4/3 at 8:24 a.m. Alarm call on Highland Avenue.

4/3 at 12:04 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

4/3 at 1:03 p.m. Building fire on Gorham Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 52 calls from March 28 to April 3.