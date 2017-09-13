South Portland neighborhood gets new playground

Gracie Leger, 10, of Scarborough, traverses the monkey bars Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the new Sawyer Park playground at the corner of Main and Westbrook streets in South Portland while sister Eve, 6, tries out a climbing pole. Officials from the city and South Portland Land Trust, as well as members of neighboring Congregation Bet Ha’am, attended the opening. The South Portland Land Trust donated almost $56,000 to the city in July to make the playground possible, and members of the synagogue were instrumental in raising funds to build the playground in the Thornton Heights neighborhood.

Eve Leger, 6, of Scarborough, gets upside down Tuesday at Sawyer Park in South Portland.