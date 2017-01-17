South Portland narrows city manager search to 2

SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council on Tuesday announced two finalists for the vacant city manager position.

Scott Morelli, of New Gloucester, is the city manager of Gardiner. Patrick Venne, of Portland, is a lawyer and project executive with Miami-based developer The Federated Cos. and a former town manager of Berwick.

The selection process will continue on Jan. 25 and 26.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the public is invited to meet the two candidates and their spouses at the South Portland Community Center in the senior wing from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The two men will then meet Thursday, Jan. 26, with city department heads and the superintendent of schools, followed by an evening interview with the council.

The council anticipates announcing the new city manager and the date he will start during the week of Jan. 30, according to Tuesday’s announcement.