South Portland meeting times unchanged

SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council voted unanimously Monday to continue to hold meetings at 7 p.m.

Councilors discussed proposed amendments to their standing rules, which included a change in meeting times and increasing the number of councilors needed to schedule a workshop.

During a workshop March 8, they had proposed moving their meeting time to 6:30 p.m., but instead agreed to keep it at 7 p.m. to give more people an opportunity to attend and.

Councilor Claude Morgan also suggested the earlier time could dissuade people from running for office because of conflicts with work or personal schedules.

Councilors also voted not to change Rule 35, which requires two councilors to agree to have a workshop. The change would have required three.