South Portland marks Memorial Day

Madalyn Small, 4, watches the South Portland Memorial Day parade make its way down Broadway on Monday, May 29.

Members of the United States Coast Guard march down Broadway during the South Portland Memorial Day parade. From left are Seaman Stephen Kinnon, BMC Kenneth Mize and Seaman Apprentice Miguel Estrada. The parade is sponsored by the War Veteran’s Memorial Association.

Fred Stuart, of South Portland, past commander of the American Legion Stewart P. Morrill Post 35, salutes during a program at the Veteran’s Memorial Monument at Mill Creek Park following the annual Memorial Day parade. Stuart was the master of ceremonies during the service.