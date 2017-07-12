South Portland marina lands federal grant

SOUTH PORTLAND — Spring Point Marina has received one of three federal grants that will allow marine services in the state to expand and improve.

The marina received an $843,000 Boating Infrastructure Grant to build 916 linear feet of berthing space to serve transient boaters, according to a news release by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine. The marina’s match is about $877,000.

The grant will also help pay for 15 power pedestals that can serve up to 30 transient vessels, which will allow the boats access to power and potable water.

The Maine Department of Transportation and Port Harbor Maine will work on the project.

Yachting Solutions Boat Basin in Rockland will be receiving about $1 million in matching funds for improvements and expansions.

In addition, Maine will receive more than $400,000 in Clean Vessel Act funds to improve the state’s system of boat wastewater pump out stations.