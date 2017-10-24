South Portland man arrested after gun incident at gas station

SOUTH PORTLAND — A South Portland man was arrested after he allegedly waved a gun at a gas station and barricaded himself in a bathroom Oct. 22 after staff refused to sell him alcohol.

Lt. Thomas Simonds said in a news release that Robert White, 44, was charged with reckless conduct, criminal mischief, threatening display of a weapon and terrorizing. Simonds said the Sunday night incident is still under investigation and more charges could be filed.

According to police, White entered the Circle K/Irving gas station at 474 Westbrook St. at 6:49 p.m. and attempted to purchase alcohol, but was denied because he appeared to be under the influence. He then pulled out a gun, waved it around and eventually barricaded himself in the store’s restroom.

Scarborough, Portland and Maine State police assisted city police with road closures, evacuations and crowd control. The Southern Maine Regional SWAT and negotiator teams took White into custody when he left the store around 8:15 p.m.

White was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he remained Tuesday morning. Jail officials said White was being held on a $3,000 cash bond.

