South Portland makes 'Best Places to Live' list

SOUTH PORTLAND — Money magazine said the city is one of the 100 best places to live in the U.S.

The magazine ranked South Portland No. 100 in its “Best Places to Live 2017.”

The financial magazine’s annual list, compiled with realtor.com and based on the local economy, housing affordablility and quality of life, ranked South Portland No. 100. It was the only Maine community on the list.

Other New England municipalities listed were Waltham, Massachusetts (13th); Newton, Massachusetts (26th), Nashua, New Hampshire (57th), Weymouth, Massachusetts (73rd); Norwood, Massachusetts (78th); Salem, New Hampshire (82nd), and Colchester, Vermont (86th). Fishers, Indiana, took the No. 1 spot and was billed as “a booming city with good schools, low cost of living and an entrepreneurial buzz.”