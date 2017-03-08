South Portland launches recycling app

SOUTH PORTLAND — For residents who struggle to remember what day the trash and recycling should be put out, there is now an app for that.

The South Portland Recycles app and an interactive tool on the Public Works Department web page allow residents to check the pick-up schedule, add pick-up reminders to their calendars, and get alerts for any changes or disruptions in service. A new tool, called Waste Wizard, also allows residents to enter an object and get instructions for recycling or disposing of the item.

The new tool and links to the app can be found on the city’s website at southportland.org/departments/public-works/pw-rubbish-and-recycling.