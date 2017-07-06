South Portland Land trust donates funds for playground

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust has made a nearly $56,000 donation to the city to help create a new playground at Sawyer Park.

The park is the city’s newest public open space, at the corner of Westbrook and Main streets on the west end of the city. The land trust planned to present a check for $55,886 to city officials at a ceremony scheduled for late afternoon on July 5.

The donation being made covers the entire cost of the playground, land trust spokeswoman Kate Lewis said, and the money is coming from a special Sawyer Park fund.

She said the city, the land trust and the adjacent synagogue, Congregation Bet Ha’am, all agreed that the first element installed in the park should be a playground that would attract neighborhood families.

Lewis said construction should take six to eight weeks after the city signs a construction contract. The goal, she said, is for the site to be open around the start of the new school year.

A sketch of the proposed playground at South Portland’s new Sawyer Park.