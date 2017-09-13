South Portland community gardeners to share knowledge

SOUTH PORTLAND — Community Garden Collective is hosting an “open gate” day on Saturday, Sept. 16, showcasing free tastings and providing information on how to start an organic community garden.

The event will be from 9-11 a.m. at Hamlin Community Garden, 496 Ocean St., which is the former Hamlin School, behind the city’s planning and development offices.

The event will provide free tastings, including canned and preserved vegetables. Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about how to start a community garden and how the organic gardens benefit city residents and the South Portland Food Cupboard.