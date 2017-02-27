South Portland assault leads to 3 arrests in Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Three people were arrested Sunday in Portland after police were alerted Saturday to a woman who was severely beaten in South Portland.

A 911 hangup call at about 7 p.m. Saturday led South Portland police to the Anchor Motel, 715 Main St., where police “found bystanders attempting to assist a female victim who was badly beaten and bleeding,” according to a Police Department press release.

Detective Scott Corbett said the victim had injuries to her hands from a knife, as well as facial and head injuries from kicks and punches. Corbett said she was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, treated and released.

The press release said her “room had been trashed, and a car she had been using had been stolen by one of the suspects as they left.”

An investigation led police to the vehicle, parked on Riverton Drive in Portland, and the three suspects, who were staying at Wellesley Estates apartments.

Police arrested Aria A. Pomerleau, 21, of Westbrook, who was charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated assault; Nicole L. Haycock, 28, of Raymond, who was charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, probation violation and an outstanding warrant, and Benjamin L. Martineau, 27, of Portland, who was charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of property and probation violation.

Corbett said two of the suspects were known to the victim.

The Portland Police Department’s Special Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assisted South Portland with a search warrant at 102 Wellesley Estates on Sunday morning.

The suspects initially refused to cooperate, but were eventually arrested without further incident, according to Portland police.

Haycock Martineau

Pomerleau