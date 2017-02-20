Snow suspected in Falmouth gas station canopy collapse

The canopy at the Irving gas station on U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth partially collapsed in the early afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 19. No one was injured and the station will likely remained closed until the canopy can be removed and replaced, according to Fire Chief Howard Rice. The station also includes a car wash. The Fire Department got the call at 12:45 p.m. and, other than making sure no one was trapped underneath, Rice said the first goal was to shut off the power and the gas pumps. It’s unclear what caused the steel supports on the canopy to twist and buckle, bringing the structure halfway down, the chief said, although it’s likely that the recent heavy snowfall was a factor.

