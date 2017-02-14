Snow falls, Portland copes

A pair of joggers get their morning exercise on Park Avenue in Portland on Monday, Feb. 13, as plow driver Dave Blackwell of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department drives by during the storm that left 16 inches of snow in the city. The National Weather Service was predicting up to 9 more inches on Wednesday and Thursday. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

A pedestrian walks up High Street in Portland on a sidewalk freshly cleared of snow on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Ashley Lazarz, a dietitian at Maine Medical Center in Portland, snowshoes to work along Deering Avenue as Dave Blackwell of Portland’s Parks and Recreation Department plows the entrance to Deering Oaks Park in the morning of Monday, Feb. 13. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Michael Goldman clears the street in front of his house in the Rosemont neighborhood of Portland on Monday, Feb. 13. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)