SMCC teams win fall titles

SMCC baseball and softball teams win titles

Southern Maine Community College’s baseball and softball teams recently captured the fall championship in the Yankee Small College Conference. Baseball, seeded first, defeated Central Maine CC (3-2) in the semifinals and New Hampshire Technical Institute (6-1) in the title tilt. SMCC’s Caleb Chambers was awarded Most Outstanding Defensive Player and teammate Amos Herrin was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The Seawolves softball squad outslugged the College of St. Joe’s (14-13) in the semifinals, then garnered the crown with a 4-3 victory over top-ranked NHTI in the final. SMCC’s Sara Ring was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player and teammate Meranda Martin the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.