SMCC names new Hall of Fame class

Tommy Sterling, left, Nick Link, Dan Walker and Nate Leeman were recently inducted into the Southern Maine Community College Seawolves Hall of Fame. Stirling played golf for two seasons. Link was a men’s soccer standout. Walker played baseball for two years. Leeman was also a two-year standout on the diamond.

“The four individuals inducted truly exemplify outstanding student-athletes in performance and character, which is what our Hall of Fame represents,” said SMCC athletic director Matt Richards. “I’m extremely pleased these four were named to the Class of 2017.”

