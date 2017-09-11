Sign up for pesticide drop-off by Sept. 29

AUGUSTA — People who want to dispose of unwanted pesticides can sign up by Sept. 29 to leave them at state-operated drop-off sites.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Board of Pesticides said the program is open to homeowners and owners of family-owned farms and greenhouses.

After signing up, residents can drop off unused or unwanted pesticides in October at sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Locations will be provided after registration; no unregistered collections will be accepted.

Registration can be done at http://thinkfirstspraylast.org. For more information on collections, call 287-2731.