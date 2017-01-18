Showdown season has arrived-Southern edition

(Ed. Note: For the complete Cape Elizabeth-York boys’ basketball and Scarborough-Gorham girls’ basketball game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The winter sports season has made its turn for home and in the days to come, some of the most pivotal contests of the year to date will be held.

There has been no shortage of excitement in all sports over the past week and that trend figures to continue.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ basketball team has had to battle its share of adversity this winter, but the lack of a home floor, a daunting schedule and talented opponents pale in comparison to the hand the Capers are now dealt. Saturday evening, standout junior Finn Bowe, the team’s leading scorer, broke his fibula and Cape Elizabeth now has to find a way to survive and win without him.

The Capers were in the process of extending their win streak to seven when Bowe went down. Cape Elizabeth prevailed, 59-39, at Poland last Thursday, then downed visiting Lake Region (54-45) Saturday. Bowe had 18 points and Quinn Hewitt 15 in the win over the Knights. Hewitt led the way with 18 points and Marshall Peterson added 10 against the Lakers, in the game Bowe suffered his injury.

Monday, the Capers hosted York, a team they had beaten in overtime earlier in the season, but this time, Cape Elizabeth was no match for the Wildcats’ interior game and they lost, 50-36, despite 12 points from Hewitt.

“There were things I asked the kids to do tonight that we haven’t had to do,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Jim Ray. “They struggled with that, but they hustled.

“I just feel for Finn and all the guys do. Even the teams we play. They want to play us at our best. It’s just not the same. That’s the nature of the game. Everyone has to deal with this type of adversity from time to time and it’s our turn.”

The Capers took an 8-3 mark into Friday’s home game against defending Class A champion Falmouth. Cape Elizabeth is at Freeport Tuesday.

Defending Class AA South champion South Portland made it eight straight victories last Thursday with a 65-52 win at Scarborough (Noah Malone led the way with 19 points), but Saturday, the Red Riots fell to 8-2 after a 56-54 loss at Deering (Ansel Stilley had a team-high 14 points). South Portland hosted Cheverus Wednesday, has a showdown at undefeated Thornton Academy Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcomes Falmouth in a crossover game Tuesday.

Scarborough got 12 points from Emmett Peoples in last Thursday’s 65-52 home loss to South Portland, but Saturday, the Red Storm got their first victory, dominating visiting Lewiston, 70-28, behind Nick Fiorillo’s 13 points and 12 apiece from Reece Lagerquist and Morgan Pratt. Monday, Scarborough fell to 1-11 after a 44-38 home loss to Gorham (Fiorillo had a team-high 12 points). The Red Storm go to Noble Friday.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 1-9 after recent losses to visiting Islesboro (47-42), at Islesboro (42-30) and at home to Forest Hills (70-36). The Lions hosted Pine Tree Academy Wednesday, play at Temple Academy Friday and visit Rangeley Tuesday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough’s season-opening seven-game win streak was snapped emphatically by visiting, defending Class AA champion Gorham last Wednesday, 58-26. The Rams went on a 21-0 run to break the game open and the Red Storm couldn’t respond. Brooke Malone had a team-high nine points.

“(Gorham) really impressed me tonight,” said Scarborough coach Mike Giordano. “They have a very nice basketball team there.”

The Red Storm bounced right back and won at Lewiston (54-45) and Westbrook (50-32) to improve to 9-1. Sophie Glidden had 16 points against the Blue Devils.

“We’re coming off a pretty sound beating against Gorham and I was wondering how we were going to respond,” Giordano said. “We jumped out 8-1, but then Lewiston jumped right back at us and then I liked the way we responded after that, we jumped right back at them.”

Glidden had 21 more points in the win over the Blue Blazes.

“As an offense, you have to realize, what are they giving you, what are they taking away?” Giordano said. “They were giving us the perimeter shot. Sophie hit a bunch and so did Brooke, our two captains, our leaders. They got us going, offensively, and gave us that cushion we had.”

Scarborough hosts Noble Friday and goes to Bonny Eagle Tuesday.

South Portland has won four straight and improved to 8-2 after recent wins at Maine Girls’ Academy (47-34), at home over Noble (50-37) and at home over Portland (65-28). Maggie Whitmore scored 17 points in the win over the Lions. Whitmore and Eva Mazur both had 10 points against the Knights. Whitmore went off for 22 points and Meghan Graff added 19 in the win over the Bulldogs. The Red Riots were at Cheverus Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Thornton Academy Friday and visit Falmouth Tuesday.

Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-11 after recent losses to visiting Poland (44-32), at Lake Region (58-45) and at York (42-13). Erin O’Rourke had 12 points against the Knights. Brooke Harvey led the team with nine points in the loss to the Lakers. Against the Wildcats, Harvey again had nine points. The Capers go to Falmouth Friday and host Freeport Tuesday.

GPCS got its first two wins last week: 46-27 over visiting Islesboro and 28-20 at Islesboro, then fell to 2-7 after a 41-22 loss to Forest Hills. The Lions are at Temple Academy Friday, host Kents Hill Saturday and play host to Rangeley Tuesday.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, defending Class A South champion Scarborough had its four-game win streak snapped last week with a 1-0 loss at Portland/Deering. Saturday, the Red Storm improved to 5-4-1 with a 3-0 win at Noble/Wells. Soty Giftos, Eric Murray and Brett Rockey had the goals. Christian Vail had a shutout in goal. Scarborough hosts St. Dom’s Saturday and welcomes Lewiston Wednesday in a state final rematch.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team snapped a three-game skid Saturday with a 6-2 win at Massabesic. Deven Hannan had two goals and two assists. Monday’s 2-0 victory at Windham improved the squad’s record to 3-5-1. Gus Lappin and Owen Patrick had the goals and Joe Grant had a shutout in net. South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport is back in action Thursday of next week at home versus Mt. Ararat.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth is hitting its stride, extending its win streak to three after downing visiting Gorham (5-2) and Greely (2-0) last week. Philip Tarling scored twice against the Rams. In the win over the Rangers, Ryan Collins had both goals and Peter Haber made 30 saves for the shutout. The 4-3 Capers host Camden Hills Saturday and visit St. Dom’s Wednesday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Scarborough extended its win streak to six and improved to 10-1-1 after beating visiting Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (4-3), host York (4-0) and visiting Cheverus (3-0). Courtney Brochu, Logan Bruns, Katie Loisel and Lauren Topchik had the goals in the first victory. Brochu, Topchik and Lily Nygren all scored against the Stags. The Red Storm host defending state champion St. Dom’s Saturday, visit Cheverus Monday and have a playoff rematch at Falmouth Wednesday.

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP co-op team was 5-7 after a 4-3 loss at Scarborough, a 9-3 home win over Portland/Deering and an 8-1 loss at Greely. Kate Ginder had two goals in the loss to the Red Storm, added a hat trick in the victory and scored the lone goal against the Rangers. Hannah Bosworth and Sophie Venditti both scored twice in the win. The team went to Cheverus Thursday and plays at Portland/Deering Monday before hosting Gorham Thursday of next week.

Track

Scarborough’s boys’ indoor track team stayed undefeated last weekend by beating three other teams (South Portland was third).

The Red Storm got wins from Ben Hatch in the junior 55 (6.89 seconds), Jarrett Flaker in the junior 200 (23.45), junior 55 hurdles (8.0) and junior long jump (19 feet, 10.75 inches), Tommy Stratis in the junior 400 (55.78), Brian Farino in the junior 800 (2 minutes, 12.03 seconds), Anthony Clavette in the junior high jump (5-6), Ben Batoosingh in the senior 55 (6.95) and senior 400 (52.74), Connor Langlois in the senior 55 (8.45), Sam Rusak in the senior 200 (23.71) and senior high jump (6-2), Cameron Thibault in the open 600 (1:25.85), Shamus Malia in the open mile (4:43.86), Alex Dionne in the open pole vault (12-6) and their junior 4×200 (1:38.20), senior 4×200 (1:35.12), open 4×400 (3:46.01) and open 4×800 (8:39.28) relay teams.

The Red Riots got first-place performances from Nathaniel Ellington in the junior shot put (40-0), Xavier Mills in the senior shot put (47-00.25), Xavier Keiter in the open two-mile (10:19.96) and Finn Zechman in the senior long jump (18-8.5) and senior triple jump (39-7).

In the girls’ meet, Scarborough finished first and South Portland placed second.

The Red Storm got wins from Emily Labbe in the junior 55 (7.69), junior 200 (27.78) and junior 55 hurdles (9.16), Ryanne Cox in the junior 800 (2:38.79), Anna Gardner in the junior high jump (4-10), Madison Marinko in the junior long jump (14-8.25), Gaby Panagakos in the senior 55 (7.76), Ellen Shaw in the senior 55 hurdles (9.01), Brady Stolz in the senior shot put (34-4.5), Bethany Sholl in the open mile (5:38.61), Edie Christian in the open pole vault (9-0) and their junior 4×200 (1:54.12), senior 4×200 (1:53.70) and open 4×800 (11:10.21) relay teams.

Red Riots’ first-place performers included Julia Banks in the junior triple jump (29-7.5), Rebekah Hunnewell in the junior shot put (28-5.75), Juliana Selser in the senior 800 (2:19.64) and Erica Magnuson in the open 600 (1:41.14).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys were second behind Greely in a nine-team meet, while the girls placed fourth.

The boys got wins from Joe Clancy in the junior shot put (32-6.5), Ethan Avantaggio in the senior 55 hurdles (9.10) and their open 4×800 (9:41.07) relay teams.

Girls’ winners included Darcy Cochran in the junior 400 (1:05.13) and junior 55 hurdles (9.38), Elina Keller in the junior shot put (30-4.5) and the open 4×800 (11:38.33).

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s swim teams recently swept Deering, with the boys prevailing, 97-32, and the girls winning, 115-40.

The boys got wins from Kyle Long in the 50 freestyle (26.66 seconds) and 200 free (2 minutes, 24.47 seconds), Matt Yim in the 200 IM (2:27.80), Oliver Kraft in the 100 butterfly (1:08.40), Sam Loring in the 100 free (58.46), Rohan Freedman in the 400 free (4:34.83), Sam Berman in the 100 backstroke (1:24.44), Connor Thoreck in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.30) and their medley (2:04.38) and 200 freestyle (1:51.84) relay teams.

Girls’ winners included Emily Ecker in the 200 free (2:09.77) and 100 fly (1:08.64), Josephine Auzou in the IM (2:49.50), Olivia Tighe in the 100 free (1:00.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.50), Caroline Mahoney in the 50 free (28.65) and 100 backstroke (1:08.55), and the medley (2:08.81) and 200 free (1:58.50) relays.

Scarborough swept Portland, with the boys prevailing, 112-56, and the girls winning, 89-73.

The boys got wins from Ryan O’Leary in the 200 free (1:57.32) and 100 fly (1:01.94), Joey Christian in the 100 free (55.83), TJ Hinkle in the 500 free (5:35.96) and the medley (1:53.26), 200 free (1:39.59) and 400 free (3:37.70) relay teams.

Girls’ event winners included Jane Greenberg in the 50 free (26.18) and 100 free (58.66), Edie Frederick in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.67) and the 200 free relay team(1:54.11).

South Portland’s boys edged Kennebunk, 89-85. The girls lost to the Rams, 100-85.

In the boys’ meet, Red Riots winners included Sam Goodine-Brown in the 100 free (53.73) and 200 free (1:58.92), Mitchell Amadei in the 200 IM (2:12.54) and 100 fly (57.85), Liam Hayes in the 50 free (54.62) and 100 backstroke (1:01.90) and Jesse Pearlman in diving (180.65 points).

Girls’ first-place finishers included Margie Jones in the 200 IM (2:34.03) and 100 fly (1:09.33), Sophie Chase in the 50 free (26.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.67), Grace Goodwin in the 100 free (1:04.87) and the 200 medley relay team (2:07.22).

Skiing

Scarborough’s boys’ and girls’ Alpine ski teams won a four-team SMAA giant slalom meet last week at Shawnee Peak. Emily Johnson finished third in the girls’ meet (a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 13.17 seconds). Teddy Forsley placed third on the boys’ side (1:08.81).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys beat three other teams in a GS meet Monday at Shawnee Peak. Devon Lathrop was first in 1:01.52. The girls finished second behind Yarmouth. Caroline Paclat was second individually (1:09.21).

Wrestling

Scarborough’s wrestling team fell to 1-8 after recent losses to Biddeford (60-15), Wells (54-20) and Westbrook/Gorham (57-24). The Red Storm hosted Massabesic and Wells Wednesday, take part in the Hammerhead Duals in York Saturday and visit Sanford Wednesday of next week.

Adam Birt and Sun Journal staff writer Lee Horton contributed to this story

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Cape Elizabeth sophomore Andrew Hartel blocks a shot during the Capers’ 50-36 home loss to York Monday.

Scarborough freshman Bella Dickinson drives on a Gorham defender during the Red Storm’s home loss last week.

Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran runs to victory in the junior 400 at last week’s league meet.