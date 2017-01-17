Showdown season has arrived-Northern edition

Freeport’s Chloe Davidson competes in the Leavitt Hornet Classic Saturday. Davidson placed 29th individually as the Falcons finished fifth as a team.

Falmouth’s John Auer cruises to an easy win in the open mile at last week’s league meet. Auer had a time of 4 minutes, 38.40 seconds. The Yachtsmen were second as a team to York.

Yarmouth’s Nolan Hagerty registers one of his nine blocked shots during last week’s epic 82-74 triple-overtime loss to Greely.

Freeport’s Taylor Rinaldi goes up for two points during last week’s 58-45 home win over Lake Region.

Yarmouth’s Alison Clark weaves through Greely defenders Molly Chapin, left, and Moira Train during last week’s 65-41 Rangers’ victory.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Greely-Yarmouth boys’ basketball and Greely-Yarmouth girls’ basketball game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The winter sports season has made its turn for home and in the days to come, some of the most pivotal contests of the year to date will be held.

There has been no shortage of excitement in all sports over the past week and that trend figures to continue.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

Greely’s boys’ basketball team has already faced its share of showdowns and has passed them all, with last Tuesday’s triple-overtime epic at rival Yarmouth perhaps its most impressive. The Rangers fell behind by 17 in the first quarter, came back to lead in the fourth quarter, then got taken to OT by a buzzer-beating 3. Matt McDevitt then forced a second overtime with a 3 at the horn. After the Clippers forced a third OT, Greely held on and hit its free throw to prevail, 82-74, behind 33 points from McDevitt, 18 from Jordan Bagshaw and 11 from reserve Mike Coppersmith.

“It’s awesome,” McDevitt said. “I’ve never been more excited. It was just crazy out there. Every shot counted. Every second counted.”

“I had to step up,” Coppersmith said. “We had guys foul out. It was my time and I rose to the moment.”

“That was fun,” added Rangers coach Travis Seaver. “We do have a lot of grit. The guys impress me every day. We got down early, but the guys find their way back. It was a great learning experience. We can’t mimic a game like this in practice.”

Greely then improved to 11-0 after beating host Biddeford (75-63) and visiting Fryeburg Academy (72-41). Bagshaw had 22 points, Ryan Twitchell 21 and McDevitt 11 versus the Tigers. The Rangers visit York Friday and host Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday.

Yarmouth was 8-2 entering Tuesday’s pivotal showdown at Wells. The Clippers did some great things in their 82-74 triple-overtime loss to visiting Greely last Tuesday, rallying to force overtime on Aleksandar Mednica’s 3-pointer. Yarmouth appeared to have the game won in OT, but a Rangers’ 3 forced a second OT, where again, Medenica had to come to the rescue with an improbable 3-pointer from well beyond the arc to force a third extra session, where Greely finally prevailed.

Medenica had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Nolan Hagerty just missed a triple-double (15 points, 13 boards, nine blocks) and Jonny Torres added 10 points, but it wasn’t quite enough in a heartbreaking setback as Yarmouth only made 7 of 19 foul shots.

“It was an amazing experience for every single one of us,” Medenica said. “It was a great game to play in.”

“I think the fans got to see a great high school basketball game tonight,” Clippers coach Adam Smith said. “Everyone from the coaches and players to the spectators enjoyed this one.”

Yarmouth got back in the win column Saturday with a 63-33 win at Freeport. Gibson Harnett had 13 points and Hagerty, Medenica and Torres all added 11. The Clippers are home with Poland Friday and welcome Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class A champion Falmouth improved to 10-2 after beating visiting York (60-53), host Marshwood (63-44) and host Kennebunk (63-54). Colin Coyne had 24 points and Sean Walsh 20 versus the Wildcats. In the win over the Hawks, Walsh led the way with 23 points and Coyne and Jack Bryant both added 11. Coyne had 19 points and Bryant 17 against the Rams. The Yachtsmen host defending Class C South champion Waynflete Friday, then go to defending Class AA South champion South Portland Tuesday.

Freeport’s skid hit four after recent losses at Lake Region (54-40) and at home against Yarmouth (63-33). Monday, the Falcons improved to 3-7 with a 47-44 come-from-behind home victory over Old Orchard Beach. Eriksen Shea had 12 points in the loss to the Lakers. In the victory, Ethan Sclar had 12 points and Connor Dostie added 11, including the go-ahead hoop. The Falcons are at Fryeburg Academy Saturday and host Cape Elizabeth Wednesday of next week.

North Yarmouth Academy extended its win streak to four and improved to 5-4 with wins last week at Buckfield (52-28) and at home over A.R. Gould (65-41). Jake Malcom had 15 points, Haven Cutko 14 and Chandler Waldron 10 against the Bucks. Te’Andre King went off for 25 points and Malcon added 22 against A.R. Gould. The Panthers were at Waynflete Tuesday, visit Sacopee Valley Thursday and Traip Academy Saturday and host Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Greely extended its win streak to six and improved to 10-1 with recent victories at Yarmouth (65-41), at home over Biddeford (79-48) and at Fryburg Academy (55-37). Against the Clippers, the Rangers scored 20 of the game’s first 22 points, got 25 points from standout Anna DeWolfe and a solid all-around effort from Molly Chapin.

“That start gave us energy,” DeWolfe said. “It started on defense. We switched it up and I think it surprised them.”

“I like to focus more on defense,” said Chapin, who had 10 rebounds. “I have drive fighting for rebounds. I like to go after every ball.”

“(Yarmouth’s) tough,” added Rangers coach Todd Flaherty. “They slowed us down a little bit. They’re well coached and they do a nice job.”

DeWolfe had a season-high 38 points against the Tigers and freshman Brooke Obar added 15. In the win over the Raiders, DeWolfe had 20 points, Obar 13 and Isabel Porter 12. Greely is home against defending Class A champion York Friday and welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday.

Falmouth lost last week at York (44-38) and at Marshwood (48-46). Hadley Wiggin had nine points in the loss to the Wildcats. Grace Soucy led the team with 12 points against the Hawks. Monday, the Yachtsmen evened their record at 6-6 with a 41-31 home victory over Kennebunk. Soucy had 10 points. Falmouth goes to Waynflete Friday and hosts South Portland Tuesday.

Freeport’s win streak hit four last week after victories over host Sacopee Valley (42-34), visiting Lake Region (58-45) and host Yarmouth (43-30). Regan Lynch led the way with 13 points against the Hawks. In the win over the Lakers, Taylor Rinaldi had a team-high 14 points.

“It’s a big one,” Freeport coach Mike Hart said. “To me, this team has done a lot of good things since I started off, but we haven’t really beat an elite program like Lake Region and I think that’s a big one for us. To be able to do that, that’s huge.”

Rinaldi and Jessie Driscoll both had 15 points against the Clippers. Monday, the Falcons fell to 8-3 after a 44-41 loss at Old Orchard Beach. Rinaldi had 18 points. Freeport hosts Fryeburg Academy Friday and goes to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday.

Yarmouth lost to Greely for the 23rd straight time last Tuesday, falling at home, 65-41, despite 17 points and eight rebounds from Alison Clark.

“Greely’s tremendous,” Yarmouth coach Christina Strong said. “Our zone was ineffective because they spread out well and we couldn’t get to them. When we tried to match up man-to-man, we got in foul trouble, because they beat us one-on-one.”

The Clippers fell to 6-4 after a 43-30 home loss to Freeport Saturday in a game the team was without Clark and point guard Sara D’Appolonia. Cory Langenbach had 12 points and Johanna Hattan added 11. Yarmouth hosted Wells Tuesday, goes to Poland Friday and visits Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

NYA is surging and improved to 5-4 after extending its win streak to four last week by downing host Buckfield (62-30) and visiting Hyde (62-32). Sydney Plummer had 20 points and Maggie Larson added 19 against the Bucks. In the win over the Phoenix, Larson had 22 points, Plummer added 16 and Katie Larson finished with a dozen. The Panthers went to Waynflete Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Sacopee Valley Thursday, go to Traip Academy Saturday and welcome Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, Falmouth’s boys’ hockey team produced a huge win Monday, handing defending Class A champion Lewiston its first loss, 3-2. The Yachtsmen trailed, 2-0, early then got two goals from Theo Hembre to tie it and the winner from Reece Armitage in the third period. Goalie Spencer Pierce made a whopping 44 saves.

“I think (Spencer’s) the reason we’ve been winning all these games,” Hembre said. “He’s been the support that we need.”

“We knew coming in that we couldn’t just stand around,” Falmouth coach Deron Barton said. “They’re way too skilled, way too fast for that. So we had to mix it up and I think some of that paid off.”

The Yachtsmen had previously won at Bangor (4-2) and at home over Biddeford (3-0), so Monday’s win improved their record to 7-0-1. David Hawkes scored twice against the Rams. Falmouth was at St. Dom’s Wednesday, hosts Lewiston Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcomes St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B South champion Yarmouth improved to 4-3-1 Saturday with a 4-3, come-from-behind, overtime home win over Gorham. Cooper May scored twice including the decisive tally in OT, and Dom Morrill and Chris Romano had one goal apiece. The Clippers visit Portland/Deering Thursday and go to Greely Saturday (see theforecaster.net for both game stories). They host Cheverus Tuesday.

Greely fell to 3-4 after a 2-0 loss at Cape Elizabeth Saturday. The Rangers host Yarmouth Saturday and go to Brunswick Tuesday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Greely extended its win streak to 11 games and improved to 11-1 after downing visiting Lewiston (6-0), host Edward Little/Leavitt (3-2) and visiting Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (8-1). Courtney Sullivan had a hat trick against the Blue Devils. Sullivan, Molly Horton and Emilee McGillicuddy scored against EL/Leavitt. McGillicuddy and Sarah Johnson had two goals apiece in the most recent victory. The Rangers host Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-NG Saturday and visit Lewiston Wednesday.

Falmouth was 11-3 at press time after wins over visiting York (3-2, in overtime) and at Gorham (8-1) and a 6-0 loss at defending state champion St. Dom’s. Abi Lebel, Stone Carmichael and Reade Carmichael scored in the OT win. Evie Clement had a hat trick and Lebel scored twice against the Rams. Ally Hurdman made 35 saves in the loss to the Saints.

“Ally is an exceptional goalie, great talent,” Falmouth coach Rob Carrier said. “Pretty much any game we step onto the ice, she gives us a chance to win.”

The Yachtsmen went to Portland/Deering Wednesday and host Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

The Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester co-op team was 5-9 after a 6-4 home loss to EL/Leavitt and an 8-3 setback at Winslow. The squad hopes to snap a six-game skid Saturday at Greely.

Track

Greely’s indoor track team swept a nine-time league meet last weekend.

The girls got wins from Morgan Selby in the junior 200 (28.40 seconds), Lauren Williams in the senior high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), Kate Curran in the open 800 (2 minutes, 29.31 seconds), Katherine Leggat-Barr in the open mile (5:13.80) and the open two-mile (11:33.07), Maggie McCormick in the open pole vault (9-0), Lizzie Brown in the open long jump (15-5.75) and their junior 4×200 (1:57.55) relay team.

Boys’ team first-place finishers included Naveen Caron in the junior 55 (7.47), Nicolas Brown in the junior high jump (5-6) and open triple jump (36-6.25), Max Stickney in the open two-mile (10:40.02), Dawson DiBiase in the open pole vault (11-0) and the junior 4×200 (1:44.86) relay team.

Freeport’s boys and girls both came in fifth. Tara Migliacco won the girls’ senior 200 (28.62). Henry Jaques was first in the boys’ open mile (4:32.97).

NYA’s boys were seventh and the girls tied for eighth. Jack Lent won the boys’ junior 55 hurdles (10.25). Isabelle See was runner-up in the girls’ senior high jump (4-10).

Falmouth’s girls’ were first and the boys second to York in an eight-team meet.

The girls got wins from Delaney Goodell in the junior 400 (1:05.75), Ellie Rudnick in the junior high jump (4-4), Elizabeth Cyr in the senior 400 (1:05.67), Danielle Casavant in the senior high jump (5-0) and open long jump (14-8.25), Malaika Pasch in the open 800 (2:21.19) and open mile (5:13.10), Hannah Berzinis in the open two-mile (12:10.46), Chelsea Zhao in the open pole vault (9-3) and their junior 4×200 (1:59.55), senior 4×200 (1:58.52) relay teams.

Boys’ first-place performers included Kyle Bouchard in the junior 200 (25.19), Nate Klebe in the senior high jump (5-4), Ted Pierson in the senior shot put (43-2.75), John Auer in the open mile (4:38.40), Conner Piers in the open two-mile (10:01.35), Aaron Thomas in the open pole vault (12-6) and the junior 4×200 (1:47,19), senior 4×200 (1:40.04) and open 4×800 (9:13.51) relay teams.

Yarmouth’s boys were fourth and the girls placed sixth. Gabrielle Colby-George won the girls’ junior shot put (31-00.50). Luke Laverdiere was first in the open 800 (1:59.73).

Swimming

Greely’s girls’ swim team beat Thornton Academy, 50-40, last week, while the boys were beaten, 68-25. The girls got wins from Maddie Pefetti in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 26.03 seconds), Maddy Rawnsley in the 50 free (27.22 seconds), Courtney Rog in the 100 butterfly (1:10.22), Lauren Williams in the 100 free (1:00.0) and 100 backstroke (1:09.80), Lily Black in the 500 free (5:50.90), and their 200 freestyle (1:50.89) and 400 free (4:20.42) relay teams.

The Rangers are home with Massabesic Friday.

Falmouth’s boys handled Bonny Eagle, 81-20, while the girls defeated the Scots, 111-51.

The boys got wins from Caleb Robinson in the 200 free (2:07.57) and breaststroke (1:19.45), Connor Perron in the 50 free (23.79) and 500 free (4:55.90), Matthew Hogenauer in the 100 free (1:02.07) and their medley (2:08.42) and 200 free (1:43.39) free relays.

Girls’ winners included Daisy Parker in the 200 free (2:28.90), Keller Gardner in the IM (2:46.97), Mae Causey in the 50 free (27.32), Ada Causey in the fly (1:16.09), Marina Fuentes-Cantillana in the 100 free (1:02.69) and breaststroke (1:20.25), Emma Robinson in the 500 free (6:46.48), Ally Schimelman in the backstroke (1:16.63), and their medley (2:12.93), 200 free (1:54.30) and 400 free (4:37.68) relays.

The Yachtsmen girls go to Maine Girls’ Academy Friday. Falmouth then competes at St. Dom’s Tuesday.

Yarmouth’s boys lost to Windham, 83-67, while the girls fell to the Eagles, 81-58.

The boys got wins from Braelan Creswell in the 200 free (2:08.90) and 500 free (6:00.72), Andrei Lougovtsov in the IM (2:38.79) and backstroke (1:12.40), Camden Thaxter in the 50 free (25.61), Charlie Keefe in the fly (1:07.65) and their 200 free (1:44.21) and 400 free (3:56.70) relays.

Girls’ first-place finishers included Natalie Bourassa in the 200 free (2:15.62), Kara Murray in the IM (2:46.81), Eliza Brown in the 500 free (6:23.11) and backstroke (1:11.50), Eliza Lunt in the breaststroke (1:13.20) and the medley (2:10.46), 200 free (1:59.70) and 400 free (4:19.77) relay teams.

The Clippers host Waynflete Thursday.

Skiing

Freeport’s boys’ Nordic ski team was runner-up to Mt. Blue at Saturday’s Leavitt Hornet Classic in Turner. Bennett Hight placed fourth individually with a time of 13 minutes, 57.3 seconds. Yacob Olins came in sixth (14:10.4). Kyle Dorsey (10th, 14:31.6) also placed in the top 10.

The Falcons were fifth in the girls’ competition (Maranacook placed first). Lily Horne led the way with an eighth-place finish (17:17.6).

Last Wednesday, Yarmouth’s boys were first in a seven-team skate race at Libby Hill. Greely placed fifth. Yarmouth’s John Lane (19:23), Justin Pietropaoli (20:52) and Max Coury (21:11) had the top three individual spots. The Rangers were paced by Riley Franklin (18th, 27:15).

Yarmouth’s girls were first as well, as the Clippers claimed the top five spots. Greely finished third. Grace Cowles (22:18), Hannah Corey (23:53), Gretchen Barbera (23:55) and Isabel Brennan (23:56) all scored. The Rangers were led by Jenna Rice (20th, 32:31).

On the Alpine side of things, Greely’s boys and girls were both first last week in a giant slalom meet at Shawnee Peak which included Fryeburg Academy and Gray-New Gloucester. Richard Alexander won the boys’ competition with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 5.46 seconds. Jeanette Cunningham was the top female in 1:07.26.

Monday, in a slalom race at Shawnee Peak, Falmouth’s boys won a four-team meet with Greely placing second. The Rangers had the top individual in Axel Lindsay (1:31.68). Angus Christie paced the Yachtsmen with a runner-up showing (1:32.84).

The Greely girls were first and Falmouth was runner-up. Cunningham was first in 1:39.99. The Yachtsmen were paced by Caroline Keller (second, 1:43.50).

In a giant slalom meet Monday, Yarmouth’s girls were first in a four-team meet, as Freeport was fourth. Emilia Ruth (third, 1:11.96) paced the Clippers. The Falcons’ top finisher was Bella St. Cyr (sixth, 1:18.46).

In the boys’ meet, won by Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth was second and Freeport third. Individually, Alexander Hall (third, 1:07.16) led the Clippers, while Liam Grogan (sixth, 1:11.49) was the top Falcon finisher.

Adam Birt and Sun Journal staff writers Nathan Fournier and Wil Kramlich contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports .