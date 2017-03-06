Shooter gets 30 years for 2015 Portland murder

PORTLAND — Gang D. Majok, 29, will spend 30 years in prison for the murder of Treyjon Arsenault, of Westbrook, on May 25, 2015.

Majok, whose address was not listed in court records, pleaded guilty in the Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket to shooting Arsenault at Da Block Studios on Market Street in the Old Port. In exchange for the plea, state prosecutors dropped an aggravated assault charge.

Arsenault and Mohamed Ali were shot just before midnight during a confrontation involving Majok and Westbrook resident Johnny Ouch, 22. Arsenault was described as an innocent bystander in the dispute. Ali survived the shooting.

Ouch pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge July 20, 2016, for shooting Ali. He has not been sentenced, but his sentence will be capped at 16 years under terms of a plea agreement.

Majok, a native of Sudan, will not face deportation after his sentence is completed.