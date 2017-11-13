Sherman Street fire displaces 13 in Portland

PORTLAND — The cause of a Nov. 7 fire that displaced 13 residents at 3 Sherman St. remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said the fire was contained to the first-floor apartment and under control within 20 minutes after it was reported at 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and damage was “light to moderate,” Gautreau said in a press release.

The building has eight apartments on three floors and had working smoke detectors, but no sprinkler system, Gautreau said.

The American Red Cross of Maine and building owners arranging temporary housing for displaced tenants, Gautreau said.