Shardlow returns to coach Waynflete girls' soccer

Waynflete’s girls’ soccer program will go back to the future in the fall when Jon Shardlow returns as head coach. Shardlow, a Waynflete graduate, coached the Flyers from 2004-08, winning 67 games and a Class C and a Class D state championship. He succeeds his replacement, Todd Dominski, who won a pair of Class C titles in his eight seasons.

“Waynflete is such a special place for me as a player and coach and it’s very exciting to be given the opportunity to return to a tremendous learning environment and have the chance to work with such a successful program,” Shardlow said.

“I am delighted that Jon will return to coach our girls,” said Waynflete athletic director Ross Burdick. “Jon is an experienced, knowledgeable coach who will have the team playing at a high level while also making it fun. Jon had a very successful first go around at Waynflete and I expect the program will remain competitive.”

