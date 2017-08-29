Several Bath, Topsham incumbents eye November elections

BATH — With municipal and School Board seats up for grabs in Bath and Topsham this November, most incumbents said they plan to seek new terms.

In Bath, nomination papers are due back to the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

City Councilor James Omo said Aug. 23 that he plans to run again for his at-large seat. Omo served two terms on the council, from 2005-11, and was elected to his latest term in 2014.

Julie Ambrosino of Green Street, who is new to Bath, has also turned in papers.

Councilors Greg Page and Susan Bauer are both running again for their respective Ward 1 and Ward 6 seats, which they first won in 2014.

Megan Fuller said Aug. 23 that she will seek another term representing Bath on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors, where she has served since 2014.

In Topsham, Selectmen David Douglass and Ruth Lyons as of Aug. 23 had taken out nomination papers. Douglass was elected in 2011 and Lyons has served since 2014.

Matthew Drewette-Card had taken out papers for his seat on the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors, where he has served three years.

Andrea Wixom Imrie, who was elected in 2015 to fill a board vacancy, and Jeffrey Wolkens, elected in 2011, both said last week they would run again for the SAD 75 board.

Jane Scease said Aug. 23 that she is unsure whether she will seek re-election to the SAD 75 board. She was first elected in 2011.

