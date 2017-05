Celebrating the opening of the new Senior Center at Falmouth’s Mason-Motz Activity Center were members of the town’s Senior Advisory Committee, along with town staff. Taking part in the official ribbon cutting April 29 were, from left, Catherine Hannon, Town Councilor Ned Kitchel, Kim Doyon, Amy Lamontagne, Peggy McGehee, Denise Macaronas, Lucky D’Ascanio, director of parks and community. Wielding the scissors is Dolores Vail, chairwoman of the committee.

