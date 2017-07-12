Senior planner promoted to top spot in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH — The town’s senior planner has been promoted to planning director.

Jay Chace replaced Dan Bacon, who left in April for a job in the private sector. Chace’s first day in his new post was July 3.

Chace was hired in October 2007 and promoted to senior planner in July 2014. He previously served as planning director in Harpswell from 2004-2007.

Chace has a master’s degree in community development and planning from the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine in 2006.

Town Manager Thomas Hall said the town will hire an assistant planner and has four applicants for the job, which he expects to fill by September.