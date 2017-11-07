Senate GOP elects Volk assistant majority leader

SCARBOROUGH — State Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough, was elected assistant majority leader of the Maine Senate on Monday, Nov. 6.

Volk, who is in her second term, represents Senate District 30, which includes parts of Scarborough, Buxton and all of Gorham.

“I am truly humbled to have been selected by my peers to serve in leadership,” said Volk in a news release. “Throughout my years, in both the House and the Senate, these people have become like family to me.

“As their leader, I am committed to serving them in a manner that is both responsive and respectful and I very much look forward to helping usher in a new ‘class’ of Senate Republicans as many members of our caucus finish out their final term in office,” Volk said.

Volk previously served two terms in the House of Representatives. She replaces Sen. Andre Cushing, R-Newport, who stepped down in late October.

Volk