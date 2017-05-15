Search to resume for missing Harpswell boater

HARPSWELL — Maine Marine Patrol planned to resume a search Monday for Stephen Wines, a 27-year-old Bailey Island man who reportedly fell from his boat into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick on May 12.

The search was suspended at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13, due to stormy weather, according to Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols.

Nichols said Brunswick police and the Marine Patrol are focusing efforts on the area between Bay Bridge Landing and Merrymeeting Bay.

Onshore witnesses dialed 911 when they saw Wines pass by Friday in the water. His brother, William, 30, also went overboard, but made it to shore and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Their small recreational vessel was recovered, Nichols said. A set of life jackets were also recovered; according to reports, neither man was wearing one.