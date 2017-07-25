Seacoast United soccer team crowned national champs

The Seacoast United U-19 boys’ soccer team, based in Topsham and featuring many players from Forecaster Country, recently won the US Club Soccer National Cup XVI Championship in Westfield, Indiana. The National Cup XVI Championship featured more than 4,000 players from 160 teams across 30 states. Seacoast United beat Eastern FC Spurs from Ardsley, New York, 3-1, in the final. The team included Christopher Franklin, Hayden Elwell, Jack Henry Moore, Jackson Fotter, Luke Groothoff, Quinn Hewitt, Garrett King, Patrick Morris, Cole Smith, Christian Quinones, Tyler Swanbeck, Jake Warn, Michael Wildes, Carson Atherley, Spencer Pettingill, Luc Dionne, Benjamin Wuesthoff, Jarred Greenleaf, Alexander Thompson, Owen Tyson, Noah Stracqualursi and Tyler Welch and was coached by Adrian Dubois.

0