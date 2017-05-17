School Notebook: May 18

Freeport High School announces summa cum laude students

The list of seniors who have earned the summa cum laude with distinction status has been released by Freeport High School: Olivia Botting of Freeport; Haley Boyden of Durham; Jessica Gray of Freeport; Jordan Grotz of Freeport; Maxwell Heathco of Freeport; Emily Latulippe of Freeport; Lauren Moore of Freeport and Megan Seymour of Freeport.

Falmouth High School chooses delegates for Girls and Boys State

Falmouth High School Principal Gregg Palmer announced that the following juniors have been selected to serve as delegates to either boys or girls state: Kathryn Caldwell, Sierra Fahrman, Clara Geci and Emily McConnell have been chosen to serve as delegates at this year’s Dirigo Girls State program June 18-23, at Husson University in Bangor; Joshua Allen, Charles Henning, Simon Pratico and Liam Parker Wyatt will attend the 70th annual American Legion Dirigo Boys State program at Thomas College in Waterville from June 18-22.

Boys State provide students with an opportunity to participate in an interactive program that supplements their high school courses in government and its functions. Boys State instructors include city managers, judges, attorneys, members of the House of Representatives and Maine Senate. Girls State is designed to instruct young women who have completed their junior year in high school in the process of local, county and state government.

Greely students take action to learn about youth issues

Jane Lipp and Jane Lipp, who attend Greely Middle School were two of four students from the Casco Bay Create Awareness Now service area who attended the Maine Youth Action Network Annual Youth Leadership Conference at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Students had the opportunity to attend classes on leadership skill-building, youth substance use prevention, public health, social justice, restorative practices, and more. The conference provided students with the tools to make positive social and policy change in their communities, increase connections among youth and adults and give them the resources to make changes in their community.

Ana Lipp called the experience “an excellent opportunity to meet and collaborate with other students in Maine who also aspire to be leaders. It was touching to watch the community come together and acknowledge the value and power our voices have, and the potential we have to positively affect our towns and schools.”

Freeport students have award-winning compositions

Winners at the 21st Annual Young Composers’ Competition at the Young Composers’ Festival included Perrin Davidson from Freeport, who won third place for his composition “The Mind in State” written for violin, viola and cello. Honorable mention to Noah Brown, also of Freeport, for his composition “Where the Sidewalk Ends” written for four-part voice. At the competition, held April 22 in Blue Hill, three judges considered original compositions from 32 school-aged children from across the state of Maine in two age groups. Judges ranked the entries and selected a first, second, and third place winner in each category and awarded an honorable mention.

Lacie Petit, a seventh-grade student at Falmouth Middle School, was recognized at the Excellence in Maine Visual and Performing Arts Celebration held in the Hall of Flags at the State Capitol in Augusta. Maine’s First Lady Ann LePage presented her with a Certificate of Achievement in Visual Art. Lacie’s charcoal self portrait has been on display in the Cross Building since March 1, along with other art created by Falmouth students.

From left, Edward Little High School senior Barrak Abdraba took first place at the Merriconeag Poetry Festival on April 30, while Greely High School sophomore Colby Santana took third and Waynflete junior Riley Mayes, at right, garnered second place. The festival was held April 30 at Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport. With the teens is Maine poet and Festival co-judge Linda Aldrich.